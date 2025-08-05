Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Frank Mill, 1990 World Cup winner, dies aged 67

He played 17 times for West Germany and was part of the 1990 World Cup squad

Update : 05 Aug 2025, 06:16 PM

Frank Mill, a World Cup winner with West Germany in 1990, has died aged 67, his former clubs Fortuna Duesseldorf and Rot-Weiss Essen confirmed on Tuesday.

Mill, who also won a bronze medal with West Germany at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul and a German Cup with Borussia Dortmund, passed away from the effects of a severe heart attack suffered in May.

He played 17 times for West Germany and was part of the 1990 World Cup squad, although he did not play in the tournament in Italy.

In a statement, hometown club Essen called Mill "a legend" and "an ambassador for football across the country".

Mill is the second member of the 1990 World Cup squad to pass away after Andreas Brehme, who scored the winning goal in the final against Argentina.

 

Topics:

Germany Football
