Monday, August 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Messi out indefinitely with minor muscle injury

That means there is no timetable for a return by Messi, who shares the MLS season lead with 18 goals and also has 9 assists in 18 matches

Lionel Messi
Update : 04 Aug 2025, 08:24 AM

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi will be sidelined indefinitely with what the Major League Soccer team described as a "minor muscle injury in his right leg" in a statement Sunday.

The 38-year old Argentine legend suffered an upper right leg injury early in Miami's penalty-kicks home win over Mexico's Necaxa Saturday in a Leagues Cup match.

Messi went out in the 11th minute but walked off the field and into the locker room.

Messi "underwent medical tests to evaluate the extent of the muscle discomfort he experienced" that forced him out of the match, Miami said in its statement.

"The results confirmed a minor muscle injury in his right leg. His medical clearance will depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment."

That means there is no timetable for a return by the Miami talisman, who shares the MLS season lead with 18 goals and also has nine assists in 18 matches.

Jordi Alba, who netted an equalizer for Miami in second half stoppage time to set up the penalty shootout the hosts won 5-4, said Messi's early exit was "a huge sadness for the whole team."

Miami is 12-4 with six drawn for 42 points, fifth in the Eastern Conference and eight points adrift of league pace-setter Philadelphia but with three matches in hand.

Any extended absence also would be a major blow for Miami in the Leagues Cup, which Inter won in 2023 just after Messi arrived in South Florida.

Miami, which will host UNAM Pumas Wednesday, rank second on the MLS table to qualify for the Leagues Cup knockout stage with five points and would clinch a quarter-final berth with a victory.

Topics:

FootballMajor League SoccerLionel MessiJordi AlbaInter Miami
Read More

Man Utd draw with Everton in US tour finale

Departing Spurs captain Son in tears on emotional evening

Ageless Marta’s late heroics lift Brazil to another Copa America title

Messi exits early with injury in Miami's Leagues Cup win

Son to leave Spurs this summer after decade

Young Bengal Tigresses to fly off to Laos Saturday

Latest News

Man Utd draw with Everton in US tour finale

Root seizes major WTC milestone

Swiatek crashes out of WTA Canadian Open

BGIC reappoints Saifuddin as MD and CEO

Departing Spurs captain Son in tears on emotional evening

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x