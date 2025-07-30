Frank relishing more than a friendly against Arsenal

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank admitted Tuesday that a pre-season clash against Arsenal in Hong Kong would be his first "great challenge" since taking charge and warned it would be "more than a friendly".

The fierce rivals will lock horns Thursday in the first North London derby outside British shores.

"It's a great challenge," the Dane told reporters at 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, which is sold out for the match.

"Besides being our big rivals, and the first North London derby outside the UK, they are also, right now, one of the best teams, I must say unfortunately, in the world," he said with a smile.

"Against Arsenal it's not only a friendly and we'll do everything we can to win."

Frank took over last month from Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked despite leading Tottenham to Europa League glory and ending a 17-year trophy drought.

Tottenham have signed attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United for $74m, but have been thwarted in efforts to capture Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest.

Frank said he and the club were "constantly talking about transfers" but "that is something I would like to keep private".

"In general I am happy with the squad. We're aware of where we maybe want to strengthen in general," he said.

"Mohammed has come in and shown his quality already. But, of course, we are looking."

One of Tottenham's problems last season, when they finished 17th in the Premier League, was a long injury list.

One of the key players who missed large chunks of the campaign was Micky van de Ven.

But the Dutch central defender is confident his injury problems are behind him after a first uninterrupted summer with the Spurs.

"I haven't had a pre-season at Tottenham before," Van de Ven, who signed late in the transfer window in 2023 and then played in the Euros last year, told Agence France Presse.

"It's more time to work on my body and to make my body prepare for the Premier League and for the Champions League and for all the other games that are coming up," added the 24-year old.

"So I will say that's a positive thing."

Frank said he was aware of the fitness issues last term and having a fully fit squad available would be vital.

"I think it's a big thing for any club in the world," said Frank.

"Availability is key. It is difficult because there are more games and the intensity in the game is going up.

"The good thing is we have a good and long preseason. That means it's possible to push and pull the players.

"We are very aware how we want to play, I want to train, and I think that it needs to be complete. We have made a few adjustments. Hopefully we'll be successful there."