Arsenal extend pre-season run with Newcastle win

Arsenal overcame a shaky start, and regained their rhythm and control of the game

Newcastle's Jacob Murphy tries to get hold of Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi during Sunday's friendly in Singapore
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM

Martin Odegaard's spot-kick in the 84th minute extended Arsenal's pre-season winning run in Singapore after they beat fellow English Premier League side Newcastle United 3-2 at National Stadium in Singapore Sunday evening.

In an entertaining match played out in front of more than 38,700 fans, it was Newcastle who took the early advantage after scoring with their first attack in the sixth minute.

New signing Anthony Elanga enjoyed his perfect start in the black and white by blasting the ball into the bottom right corner after meeting a cross from Sandro Tonali.

But Arsenal overcame a shaky start, regaining their rhythm and control of the game. 

Mikel Merino drew level for the Gunners with a clinical strike in the 33rd minute from Kai Havertz's flick.

They then found themselves ahead two minutes later when Alex Murphy fumbled the ball into his own net.

The Magpies almost conceded a third after the restart in the 57th minute, but had keeper Nick Pope to thank after he stopped a shot from a bicycle kick by Bukayo Saka.

Against the run of play, substitute Jacob Murphy levelled for Newcastle a minute later after his shot from outside the box sneaked past David Raya at his near post.

With the match seemingly headed for a draw, it was 15-year old Max Dowman's deep run into the box, where he was clipped by Joelinton, that proved to be the game-changer.

Odegaard then made no mistake from the spot kick to give Arsenal their second win after the earlier 1-0 victory over AC Milan.

