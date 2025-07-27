Miami held by Cincinnati after De Paul unveiling

An Inter Miami team missing the suspended Lionel Messi missed the chance to gain ground on Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati after being held to a 0-0 draw in Major League Soccer Saturday.

Messi and team-mate Jordi Alba were both barred from playing the home game against Cincinnati after controversially withdrawing from this week's MLS All-Star Game in Texas.

That meant Messi and Alba could only watch on from the sidelines in Fort Lauderdale Saturday as Inter were frustrated by a well-organised Cincinnati team.

Miami were given a huge let off in the dying seconds of stoppage time, when Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson had a goal ruled out after harshly being adjudged to have fouled Inter's Noah Allen as he leapt for a header.

The result leaves Miami seven points adrift of Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference standings.

Miami, meanwhile, used the pre-game festivities to formally unveil new star signing Rodrigo De Paul, Messi's World Cup-winning Argentina team-mate.

The 31-year old midfielder, who joins the club from Spain's Atletico Madrid, is expected to make his debut during Miami's upcoming Leagues Cup campaign.

"What brings me to Inter Miami is the desire to compete, win titles, to write the pages in the club's history," De Paul said after his transfer was announced by the club late Friday.

"It's a club that is shaping up to be great, to have a long history, so that many people follow this incredible team."

Miami co-owner David Beckham said De Paul's signing would bring "experience, passion and quality" to the Herons.

"Rodrigo is a player I've admired for many years," Beckham said.

"As a leader he has brought so much to the teams he has played for - especially with his national team Argentina.

"I'm excited to welcome another World Cup winning player not just to Inter Miami, but also to MLS."