Sunday, July 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Rashford makes Barcelona debut in Japan friendly win

Rashford made his 1st appearance for Barca in a 3-1 pre-season win over J. League side Vissel Kobe Sunday, coming on as a sub

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford in action against Vissel Kobe during Sunday's friendly in Japan
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 09:35 PM

Marcus Rashford made his first appearance for Barcelona in a 3-1 pre-season win over J. League side Vissel Kobe in Japan Sunday, coming on as a substitute.

The English forward joined the Spanish champions on loan from boyhood club Manchester United this week and was thrust into action against Kobe in the second half.

Barca had initially cancelled the match Wednesday, citing unspecified "serious contractual breaches on behalf of the promoter".

But the friendly went ahead and Eric Garcia opened the scoring in the first half for the visitors before Taisei Miyashiro equalised for the J. League team that retired Barca star Andres Iniesta once played for.

Barca coach Hansi Flick changed his line-up at half-time and new signing Roony Bardghji restored their lead in the 77th minute.

Pedro Fernandez added a third in the 87th minute.

Barca are paying around 75% of Rashford's £325,000-a-week wage ($435,000) while he is at the club, with the player foregoing the rest, according to Spanish reports.

The 27-year old England international was out of favour under United coach Ruben Amorim and spent the final months of the 2024/25 season on loan at Aston Villa.

Topics:

FootballManchester UnitedBarcelonaMarcus RashfordVissel Kobe
Read More

Arsenal extend pre-season run with Newcastle win

Miami held by Cincinnati after De Paul unveiling

Fernandes double as Man Utd sink West Ham in US friendly

Arsenal seal £57.4m swoop for Swedish international Gyokeres

Howe confident Isak will stay at Newcastle despite transfer talk

Barcelona to play Japan friendly Sunday

Latest News

Sinkholes: Is climate change causing more?

Mekies makes retaining Verstappen his Red Bull priority

Arsenal extend pre-season run with Newcastle win

BNP proposes 5% women candidates for direct election

EU-China summit exposes deepening tensions

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x