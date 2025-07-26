Saturday, July 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Liverpool to remember Jota with permanent tribute

A large number of tributes in the shape of flowers, scarves, cards and jerseys have been left at Anfield which Liverpool would form the basis for the permanent monument

Diogo Jota
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 10:22 PM

Liverpool are to create a permanent tribute to remember former player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva who died in a car crash earlier this month, the Premier League champions announced Saturday.

Father of three Jota died alongside his brother on July 3, 11 days after marrying his long-term partner Rute Cardoso, after their car came off the road and burst into flames in northern Spain.

A large number of tributes in the shape of flowers, scarves, cards and jerseys have been left at Anfield which Liverpool said would form the basis for the permanent monument. 

"The thousands of physical tributes outside Anfield have been gradually removed over the course of the last week and carefully separated and safely stored," the club said in a statement.

"Floral tributes will then be composted and used in flower beds across all club sites.

"The remaining artefacts will be recycled by a specialist company and used to help create a permanent memorial sculpture that will become a future focal point of remembrance at Anfield."

The club also said players will have a "Forever 20" emblem - referencing Jota's now-retired shirt number - printed on their shirts and stadium jackets for the season.

Liverpool paid tribute to Jota and Silva during the friendly at Preston North End a fortnight ago and will hold their main commemoration, which will feature a fan mosaic and a minute of silence, before they kick off the new season at home to Bournemouth on August 15.

Topics:

FootballEnglish Premier LeagueLiverpoolDiogo JotaAnfield
Read More

Barcelona to play Japan friendly Sunday

Top footballers afraid to speak out against playing too many games

Liverpool beaten 4-2 by Milan in Hong Kong friendly

Messi suspended over MLS All-Star no-show

MLS chief tightlipped on Messi ban after All-Star no-show

Cardoso hoping to make history as first US player at Atletico

Latest News

CEC: Nation will bear the consequences if next election fails

Barcelona to play Japan friendly Sunday

Root has no interest in Tendulkar run-record hype

Kapil: Too early to judge Gill and his young India team

David smashes 37-ball ton, including 90 runs from boundaries

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x