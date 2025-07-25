From hospital to Euro hero - Bonmati back to her decisive best

"You could write a book about this," said Aitana Bonmati Wednesday as she reflected on the last few weeks in her life after scoring the goal which took Spain into the final of the Women's Euro 2025.

At the end of June the world's leading women's footballer was lying in hospital with viral meningitis and it looked like she might not be able to play for Spain at the tournament in Switzerland.

Now she is preparing to lead her team into Sunday's final against England in Basel, in a rematch of the 2023 World Cup decider which Spain won, after converting the only goal of the last-four clash with Germany late in extra time.

"When the ball went in I started running around like a crazy person. I didn't know where to go," a smiling Bonmati said as she spoke to media at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich after collecting the trophy for player of the match.

"It is so special to score in games like these and if I can help the team to keep making history that is very special indeed."

Barcelona midfielder Bonmati, who has won the Ballon d'Or in each of the last two years, was taken into hospital at the end of June after reporting feeling unwell.

Tests confirmed that she was suffering from a bout of viral meningitis and Bonmati could only watch from bed as her teammates beat Japan in a friendly.

Viral meningitis is less serious than the rarer bacterial variant, which can lead to death within 24 hours, but it still seemed like a long shot for her to recover in time for the Euros.

Yet she did recover, and appeared as a late substitute in Spain's opening game at the tournament, a 5-0 win over Portugal in Bern on July 3.

The 27-year old was back in the starting line-up for their final group match, a 3-1 victory over Italy, and retained her place for the quarter-final against the host nation before scoring the winner against Germany.

"I don't believe in destiny, just in hard work and in my own mentality. I can only thank everyone who has supported me because it has not been easy," Bonmati admitted.

"She didn't have an easy start to the Euros but she has managed to overcome her health problems and has worked hard to get fit again," remarked coach Montse Tome.

Spain are now into their first ever senior women's European Championship final, two years after winning the World Cup for the first time.

Bonmati was one of the stars of that superb team which defeated England in Sydney, and is now dreaming of another title.

La Roja are the favourites, even if England are the defending continental champions, for the latest instalment in a growing rivalry between the nations.

As well as the 2023 Women's World Cup final, Spain beat England in the final of the men's Euros last year in Berlin.

In late May an Arsenal side featuring several members of Sarina Wiegman's current England squad defeated Barca in the final of the Women's Champions League.

Seven of the players who started for Barca that day in Lisbon also started against Germany Wednesday, among them goalkeeper Cata Coll who made several vital saves before Bonmati got the winner.

"Cata played really well, with some big saves when we were suffering," Bonmati said of Coll, who missed all of Spain's three group games due to tonsilitis.

"Neither of us had the start we wanted at this Euros due to illness but we are lucky to be here.

"It shows what can happen in life. In the end we have had good news."