Friday, July 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Ter Stegen faces three months out after back surgery

Barca signed Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia this summer, who is expected to become the 1st choice, with Szczesny as back-up

Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 04:58 PM

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to undergo back surgery on a long-term problem and will miss three months as a result, the Germany international said Thursday.

The Spanish champions signed Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer, who is expected to become the team's first choice, with Wojciech Szczesny as back-up.

"Today is a personally difficult day for me. Physically and athletically, I feel in very good shape, although unfortunately I am not free from pain," said Ter Stegen on social media network Instagram.

"After intensive discussions with the FC Barcelona medical team and external experts, the quickest and safest way for me to fully recover is through back surgery.

"After my last operation on my back, I returned to the pitch after 66 days-almost two months...this time, the doctors believe about three months will be necessary as a precaution, to avoid any risks."

Spanish media reported Barca were hoping to sell Ter Stegen, 33, who signed for the club in 2014, to help register new signings Garcia and Marcus Rashford.

Last summer a long-term injury to defender Andreas Christensen allowed Barca to use a LaLiga loophole to register playmaker Dani Olmo on a temporary basis after he signed from RB Leipzig.

"Emotionally, it hurts a lot not being able to support the team during this time. Fortunately, the rehabilitation is manageable and the road back is clear," continued Ter Stegen.

"Don't worry - I'll be back."

Topics:

FootballBarcelonaMarcus RashfordMarc-Andre ter StegenLaLiga
Read More

MLS chief tightlipped on Messi ban after All-Star no-show

Cardoso hoping to make history as first US player at Atletico

Isak considers Newcastle exit

From hospital to Euro hero - Bonmati back to her decisive best

Arsenal sign Valencia defender Mosquera

Barca's pre-season tour on ropes after Japan game cancelled

Latest News

British Council conducts cultural heritage protection training

Shipping adviser: Chittagong port to increase tariff by 30%

164 dengue patients hospitalized in 24hrs

4 Islamic parties decide to strengthen unity

NBR mulls policy shift on duty-free cars imported by ex-MPs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x