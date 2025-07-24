Thursday, July 24, 2025



Messi, Alba risk ban after MLS All-Star game withdrawal

Messi and Alba could be given a 1-game ban unless they have a valid reason for withdrawal, such as an injury

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 01:08 AM

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami team-mate Jordi Alba could face a suspension after withdrawing from Major League Soccer's All-Star game, multiple US media reports said Wednesday.

Argentina superstar Messi and Alba had been due to start for a combined MLS team which will face a squad representing Mexico's Liga-MX in Austin Wednesday.

However US media reported Wednesday both Messi and Alba had pulled out of the squad.

No reason for the withdrawal was given and it could mean Messi and Alba are given a one-game ban unless they have a valid reason for withdrawal, such as an injury.

The duo's participation in the exhibition game had been under a cloud after Miami coach Javier Mascherano indicated at the weekend he wanted Messi and Alba to rest. 

"The players are called up. I'd prefer they rest, but it's not my decision," Mascherano said. 

"I know how important the All-Star Game is, and as far as I know, there's no decision from the club - everything continues as normal."

Both Messi, 38, and Alba, 36, have a history of recent injury problems while Inter Miami has faced a gruelling schedule which included participation in the recent FIFA Club World Cup.

MLS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Topics:

FootballMajor League SoccerLionel MessiJordi AlbaInter Miami
