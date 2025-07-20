Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Messi double as Miami bounce back against Red Bulls

Messi's red-hot season was rocked on Wednesday as Miami stumbled to a 3-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati

Update : 20 Jul 2025, 04:04 PM

Lionel Messi rediscovered his scoring touch with two goals as Inter Miami bounced back from defeat to complete a 5-1 drubbing of the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Messi's red-hot season was rocked on Wednesday as Miami stumbled to a 3-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati.

But the Argentinian superstar was back to his inspired best as Miami turned on the style at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey to record an emphatic victory.

The Red Bulls had threatened to deliver another upset after Alexander Hack bundled home a 14th-minute opener to fire the hosts into an early lead.

But Messi swiftly orchestrated Inter Miami's recovery from that setback, providing a sublime pass to set up former Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba's equaliser in the 24th minute.

Messi then combined with Alba for Miami's second goal, producing another brilliant pass to pick out the Spaniard, who crossed for Telasco Segovia to prod home on 27 minutes.

Segovia then swept in his second of the night deep into first-half stoppage time to leave Miami firmly in control.

Messi then took over in the second half as Miami cut loose.

A majestic through ball by another former Barcelona team-mate, Sergio Busquets, sent the Argentine World Cup-winner racing through on goal in the 60th minute.

Messi took his time and coolly feinted to wrongfoot Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel before tucking away the finish for 4-1.

Another Barcelona old boys combination delivered Messi's second. Luis Suarez crossed from the left and Messi controlled on the edge of the six-yard box to send a thumping finish past Coronel.

 

Topics:

Lionel MessiMLSInter Miami
Read More

No ceiling for Yamal as he follows Messi's footsteps

Messi's multi-goal streak ends as Cincinnati beat Miami 3-0

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Messi at the double again to lift Miami to MLS win over Nashville

Messi brace inspires Miami to MLS win over New England

Messi returns to MLS with spectacular double in Miami victory

Latest News

Fixing our healthcare at an earlier stage

No life without water: Settler attacks threaten West Bank communities

EC writing to 82 parties, including NCP, in second phase of registration review

Flood fear looms over northern districts as Teesta swells

Our revenue generation cannot keep struggling

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x