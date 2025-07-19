Platini scares off burglar at his French villa

Football legend Michel Platini disturbed a burglar at his villa in the south of France Friday, a source close to the police investigation told Agence France Presse.

Platini, 70, heard a noise in the garden of the property in Cassis early in the morning and came face to face with a man in a black mask, who fled with several trophies and medals, the source said.

Platini played 72 times for France and won the Ballon d'Or award for the world's top player three years in a row from 1983 to 1985.

He led France to the semi-finals of the 1982 and 1986 World Cup.

He was UEFA president from 2007 to 2016 and later became embroiled in a financial scandal involving then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter, but was acquitted in March this year.