Dhaka Tribune
Liverpool line up $94m swoop for Frankfurt striker Ekitike

Liverpool are set to offer over £70m for Ekitike, who has also attracted interest from Newcastle and Man Utd

Hugo Ekitike
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 06:36 PM

Liverpool are preparing to launch a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike after missing out on Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, according to reports Friday.

The Premier League champions have switched their focus to Ekitike following Newcastle's refusal to sell Sweden striker Isak, who is valued at around £150m ($201m) by the Magpies.

The Reds are trying to complete a deal for France international Ekitike by this weekend after he reportedly indicated he was willing to move to Anfield.

Liverpool are set to offer over £70m ($94m) for Ekitike, who has also attracted interest from Newcastle and Manchester United.

The 23-year old scored 22 goals in all competitions for Frankfurt last season after joining the Bundesliga club from Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool have an opening in their forward line after Diogo Jota's recent death in a car crash in Spain.

The Reds are also believed to be willing to sell Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, while Colombia forward Luis Diaz has been the target of a rejected bid from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have already splashed out £116m on Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz, as well as signing defenders Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez from Bayer Leverkusen and Bournemouth respectively.

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has also linked up with Arne Slot's side since the end of last season after agreeing his move from Valencia in 2024.

Topics:

FootballManchester UnitedLiverpoolNewcastle UnitedEintracht Frankfurt
