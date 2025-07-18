Saturday, July 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Probe opened into Mbappe payments to police officers

The probe comes after a tip-off from the French finance ministry's anti-money laundering unit, which reported 'unusual financial transactions' benefitting 5 police officers

Kylian Mbappe
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 04:59 PM

An investigation has been opened into potentially fraudulent payments made by Kylian Mbappe to five police officers assigned to protect the French national football team, the public prosecutor's office told Agence France Presse Thursday.

The probe comes after a tip-off from the French finance ministry's anti-money laundering unit, which reported "unusual financial transactions" benefitting the five police officers.

"Investigations, which are by their very nature complex in the case of financial transactions, are underway in order to establish whether any criminal offences have been committed," the public prosecutor's office said.

French investigative weekly Le Canard Enchaine Wednesday reported that the France national team captain's money was used to "pay under the table for private services", to the tune of 180,300 euros ($209,000).

The Real Madrid striker's entourage issued a statement saying "everything was done in compliance with the rules".

It added that Mbappe had "always chosen to donate in full his bonuses" for playing for France at international level. 

"It's what he did after the 2022 World Cup, with complete transparency," the statement continued, saying the money went to charitable organisations and security personnel that accompanied the team.

Topics:

FootballReal MadridKylian MbappeFrance football teamFIFA World Cup
Read More

Platini scares off burglar at his French villa

Arsenal seal $65m move for Chelsea winger Madueke

Man Utd agree $87m deal to sign Brentford winger Mbeumo

Liverpool line up $94m swoop for Frankfurt striker Ekitike

Snoop Dogg becomes co-owner of Championship club Swansea

No ceiling for Yamal as he follows Messi's footsteps

Latest News

Pogacar extends Tour de France lead with time-trial win

Platini scares off burglar at his French villa

Arsenal seal $65m move for Chelsea winger Madueke

Nahid: Why has law and order still not been restored?

Documentary honours courageous private university students

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x