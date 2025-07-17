Thursday, July 17, 2025

Women outclass Bhutan 3-0 to stay unbeaten in SAFF U-20 football

Bangladesh maintain perfect record with fourth consecutive win to lead table on 12 points

Update : 17 Jul 2025, 09:41 PM

Bangladesh continued their dominant run in the SAFF U-20 Women’s Football Tournament with a commanding 3-0 victory over Bhutan in their fourth match on Thursday.

Unfavourable weather and a waterlogged main pitch forced the match to be relocated to the practice ground of Kings Arena.

With this win, Bangladesh extended their perfect record in the tournament, securing four consecutive victories and sitting firmly at the top of the points table with 12 points.

Nepal, also unbeaten but trailing with nine points from the same number of games, remains their closest competitor. If both teams win their next fixtures, their scheduled clash on July 21 is set to decide the tournament champion in what will effectively serve as a title decider.

In Thursday’s match, Bangladesh struck early to take a 1-0 lead in the first half, controlling possession and applying relentless pressure.

Bhutan fought hard in the second half in search of an equalizer and had a chance to narrow the gap when Bangladesh missed a penalty. However, the girls in red and green regrouped, adding two more goals to seal a comfortable win.

This latest triumph follows Bangladesh’s 4-1 victory over the same opponents just two days earlier, underlining their superiority in the tournament.

Topics:

Bangladesh Women Football teamSAFF Women’s Football Championship
