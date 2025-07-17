No ceiling for Yamal as he follows Messi's footsteps

Three days after turning 18, Lamine Yamal received the most special gift of all - Barcelona's iconic number 10 shirt.

Although the gifted teenage winger has eschewed comparisons to all-time Barca great Lionel Messi, he has followed in the Argentine's footsteps by taking the number 10, also worn by Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho among other historic Barca stars.

"I will try to continue this legacy," said Yamal Wednesday, undaunted by the shirt's history.

Despite his age, Yamal has made over 100 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals, and winning two LaLiga titles since his debut at 15 in 2023.

The Spain international, who won Euro 2024 with his country the day after his 17th birthday, is both the sport's most exciting prospect and an already devastating threat on Barca's right wing.

Yamal is among the contenders for the Ballon d'Or after helping the Catalan giants win a domestic treble of LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

Despite two sensational displays against Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final, Yamal and his club fell just short, leaving a clear target ahead for the new season.

"We won't stop until we leave this club where it deserves, at the highest rung," pledged Yamal in the aftermath of Barca's elimination.

After emerging from Barca's feted La Masia academy like Messi, Yamal smashed a series of records, including becoming the youngest LaLiga goalscorer and the youngest Champions League starter.

Yamal is also the youngest scorer in a Clasico and the youngest to win a major international trophy among many other feats.

Immensely skilful, a superb dribbler, quick and creative, Yamal is one of the most exciting players to watch in world football.

The winger has worked on his finishing and with six goals in his last nine games for club and country, is starting to become more consistent in front of goal.

The last time Barca won the Champions League was in 2015, with Messi as their key player.

"I don't compare myself to him because I don't compare myself to anyone - and much less with Messi," said Yamal in April, reiterating that Wednesday at an event to mark his new number.

"Messi made his path and I will make mine," said the teenager.

However it is hard for everyone else to resist the comparison, with Yamal also playing on the right flank and cutting in on his favoured left foot, as Messi did for a long period of his career.

The Argentine's greatness was marked by his consistency, with a record eight Ballon d'Or wins showing he did not let his standards drop.

Only time will tell whether Yamal will be able to reproduce his longevity, but thus far he has risen to meet every challenge he has faced.

With his penchant for trickery, and playing with great joy, Yamal has also been compared to former Barca winger Neymar, whom he spent some time with this summer in Brazil and has described as his "idol".

Yamal's huge 18th birthday celebration last weekend, with a celebrity-filled guest list, was a more akin to the Brazilian's style than that of the more introverted Messi.

The party-loving Neymar occasionally raised hackles at his clubs and Yamal's event Saturday has caused a stir, with the Spanish government asking for an investigation into whether hiring entertainers with dwarfism broke any laws.

Once that storm settles, the focus will be on whether Messi's number 10 weighs heavy on Yamal, but with the forward showing no nerves, no matter the situation, most would back him to continue shining.

"I left fear behind in the park in Mataro a while ago," said Yamal, referring to his hometown, which he still acknowledges during his goal celebrations by signing a 304 for the postcode of his old neighbourhood Rocafonda.

The winger signed a new deal until 2031 in May, making him one of the best-paid players at the club.

With a new contract, a new shirt and no longer a minor, Yamal's future begins now and there is no limit to what he could achieve.

"We have to keep enjoying it above all, because when we're enjoying ourselves we're much happier and we can win," said Yamal Wednesday, keen for the fun to continue.