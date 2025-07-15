Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Real Madrid sign Benfica's Carreras to continue summer rebuild

Carreras becomes Real’s 4th signing of a summer rebuild after Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen and Mastantuono, at an estimated cost of around 170m euros in transfer fees

Alvaro Carreras
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 04:12 AM

Real Madrid signed defender Alvaro Carreras from Benfica on a six-year deal, the Spanish giants said Monday.

The 22-year old Spanish left-back, who played for Real's youth academy before joining Manchester United in 2020, is reported to have cost close to 50m euros ($58m).

"Real Madrid and Benfica have reached an agreement for the transfer of Alvaro Carreras, who will be under contract with our club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2031," said Los Blancos in a statement.

The defender played 62 times for Benfica, scoring five goals for the club, including an initial loan spell before they signed him for six million euros from United in 2024.

Carreras becomes Real’s fourth signing of a significant summer rebuild after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono, at an estimated cost of around 170m euros in transfer fees.

After finishing last season without a major trophy coach Carlo Ancelotti departed and was replaced by Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard steered Real to the Club World Cup semi-finals but they were hammered 4-0 by runners-up Paris Saint-Germain.

Topics:

FootballReal MadridBenficaXabi AlonsoFifa Club World Cup
Read More

Season 2024-25, like no other

Yamal faces probe into dwarf entertainers at 18th birthday

Chelsea triumph a statement, but what might be the cost?

Enrique: Club WC final scuffle should have been avoided

Maresca hails great triumph in winning Club World Cup

Barca sign Copenhagen's Bardghji, sell Torre to Mallorca

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x