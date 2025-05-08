Postecoglou hits back at Wenger over 'crazy' Spurs claim

Ange Postecoglou has slammed Arsene Wenger's "crazy" claim that Tottenham Hotspur should not be allowed to qualify for the Champions League if they win the Europa League.

Postecoglou's troubled side can seal a place in the Europa League final when they face Bodo/Glimt in the semi-final second leg in Norway Thursday.

Tottenham won the first leg 3-1 as they look to set up a final showdown with Athletic Bilbao or Manchester United, who go into their second leg with a 3-0 advantage.

Despite languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, Europa League glory would earn them qualification for the Champions League due to a UEFA rule in place since the 2014-15 campaign.

United are one place above Tottenham in the English top-flight after an equally bad domestic campaign.

And former Arsenal boss Wenger, currently head of global football development at FIFA, this week told beIN Sport that Tottenham and United should not be able to get into Europe's elite competition via the Europa League, urging UEFA to "review" their rule.

The under-fire Postecoglou responded to Wenger's controversial comments in acerbic fashion.

"Well, I mean that's a debate that's been raging for years, like at least the last eight days," Postecoglou told reporters Wednesday.

"I've never heard that before. I've said it before, mate, Spurs does crazy things to people. It does, it does.

"You put that club into any sentence or any issue and invariably they all come out and try and diminish as much as they can."

Although Tottenham's troubled season hardly warrants a place in the Champions League, Postecoglou said victory in the Europa League would make it a worthy achievement.

The Australian cannot understand why Wenger raised the topic now, insisting the rules should be respected.

"Why wasn't there an issue before and it's an issue now? What's the difference? I don't understand what the difference is," he said.

"Last year, fifth didn't get you into the Champions League, this year it does. What does that mean?

"There are competition rules and the rules say the winner goes into Champions League and it's not the first year.

"And there isn't an asterisk against it that you have to do something else as well, but it's Spurs, mate, they love it. They love it.

"I've got a great respect for Arsene. He's one of the legends of the game, but it does crazy things to people, mate. I love it, bring it on. It's going to upset people, so that makes me happy."

Asked if Tottenham had made him crazy as well during a season where he has faced constant speculation over his future, Postecoglou said: "It hasn't made me crazy at all.

"I was talking about other people, I wasn't talking about me. I was asked the question about apparently there is a massive raging debate about the legitimacy of us or Man U potentially being in the Champions League next year."