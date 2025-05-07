Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Ex-French interior minister apologises for 2022 UCL fiasco

Ex-French interior minister Gerald Darmanin Monday apologised for the 1st time to Liverpool supporters for the policing operation at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris

Liverpool fans show the tickets prior to their 2022 Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris
Update : 07 May 2025, 07:50 AM

Ex-French interior minister Gerald Darmanin Monday apologised for the first time to Liverpool supporters for the policing operation at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

Darmanin, now justice minister, said "we got the measures wrong" in an interview broadcast on YouTube.

The final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France was overshadowed by a 37-minute delay to kick-off as fans struggled to access the entrances after being funnelled into overcrowded bottlenecks as they approached the stadium.

Darmanin initially blamed Liverpool fans for the disorder and claimed many had turned up without tickets.

Three years on, he admitted in the interview that the authorities had got it wrong.

"Yes, it was a failure," said Darmanin.

"Because I hadn't checked what was happening properly, which was my mistake, and because I gave in to preconceived ideas.

"I apologise to Liverpool fans. Of course they were right to (feel angry)."

Nervy police fired tear gas towards thousands of supporters locked behind metal fences on the perimeter of the stadium.

Liverpool fans had to suffer a series of false claims in the aftermath of the chaos.

European football's governing body UEFA initially tried to pin the blame on supporters arriving late despite thousands having been held for hours outside the stadium before kick-off. 

The French authorities then claimed an "industrial-scale fraud" of fake tickets was the problem.

A French Senate enquiry later concluded that poorly-executed security arrangements were the cause of the mayhem.

An independent report found UEFA bore "primary responsibility" for the failures which almost led to the match becoming a "mass fatality catastrophe".

The report added it was "remarkable" that no one was killed on the night of the final.

Real won the final 1-0. 

Topics:

FootballYouTubeLiverpoolReal MadridUEFA Champions League
