Monday, May 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Amorim: Man Utd have big responsibility to win Europa League

Amorim has warned his players that they have a 'big responsibility' to salvage a dismal season by winning the Europa League

Ruben Amorim
Update : 05 May 2025, 05:18 PM

Ruben Amorim has warned his Manchester United players that they have a "big responsibility" to salvage a dismal season by winning the Europa League.

United warmed up for their Europa League semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao by suffering yet another Premier League defeat at Brentford Sunday.

Amorim's side slumped to a 4-3 loss that left them languishing in 15th place and in danger of their worst final position since they were relegated in 1973-74.

United's winless run in the league extended to six matches as they trailed 4-1 against Brentford before late goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo restored a little pride for the lacklustre visitors.

Amorim has suffered 12 defeat in his 24 league games with United, winning just six times.

But, after their 3-0 first leg win over Athletic Club last Thursday, United know they have the chance to qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

"I think it's stressful to lose games. When we're fighting for a title it's not stressful," Amorim said.

"I have no doubts that we are playing better and we are understanding the way we play, even in this context.

"So we have to take all the hits in this moment. We are losing games in the Premier League, but we are fighting for the Europa League so we need to accept that and to think about now Thursday which is the most important game for us."

Amorim made eight changes at Gtech Community Stadium in a bid to keep his stars fresh for the Athletic Club second leg at Old Trafford Thursday.

Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire were among the key players who started on the bench in a clear indication of Amorim's focus on Europe.

"We, as a club, need to understand in this moment that we have a big responsibility (to win the Europa League). We have to prepare a squad for different competitions," Amorim said.

"Rotation is good for the players. Everybody is playing, we are preparing more than one game but it's hard.

"Of course we want to be competitive, we struggled a lot during these 90 minutes. We have to think about the next game and then the Premier League. 

"It's really hard but we are doing the best we can to try to manage the situation and try to risk in some games."

Topics:

FootballEnglish Premier LeagueManchester UnitedUEFA Europa LeagueRuben Amorim
Read More

Kompany player-led shake-up returns Bayern to Bundesliga summit

Raphinha's Barca rise key to devastating UCL run

Alexander-Arnold announces Liverpool departure

Amorim: Man Utd need to change after Brentford loss

Chelsea sink champions Liverpool, Man Utd crash at Brentford

Mbappe maintains Real’s league hopes in Celta thriller

Latest News

Travel ban imposed on former BAF chief, family

HC: No cattle markets in Badda’s Eastern Housing

Adviser: Italy keen to recruit Bangladeshi workers

Pubali Bank holds seminar on Islamic Banking and Finance

Kompany player-led shake-up returns Bayern to Bundesliga summit

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x