Barca battle back to preserve league title charge

Barcelona survived a scare as they came from behind to beat already-relegated Real Valladolid 2-1 Saturday to extend their LaLiga lead and move one step closer to the title.

The Catalan giants heavily rotated with Tuesday's Champions League semi-final clash at Inter Milan in mind and fell behind to Ivan Sanchez's early deflected goal.

However second half strikes by Raphinha and Fermin Lopez helped Barca climb seven points clear of second-place champions Real Madrid, who host Celta Vigo Sunday ahead of the Clasico on May 11.

Barca coach Hansi Flick kept just two players who started the blockbuster 3-3 first leg draw with Inter Wednesday in his side - Pedri Gonzalez and Gerard Martin.

Flick brought in his German compatriot Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, after a long injury lay-off, for his first appearance since September.

“I was really looking forward to playing this game and it's always better with a win for the team,” Ter Stegen told DAZN.

“We stayed in the same dynamic, which was super important, and we're excited for the weeks ahead of us with spectacular games.”

It did not start in dream fashion for the goalkeeper - within six minutes Ter Stegen was picking the ball out of his net.

Martin's shot from the right of the area deflected off Ronald Araujo and looped past Ter Stegen, into the far top corner.

Despite going ahead against the league leaders, home fans protested against Valladolid majority owner and president Ronaldo, the former Brazil great, by throwing around fake banknotes with his face on them and chanting for him to leave.

Valladolid goalkeeper Andre Ferreira tipped over Pau Victor's header after Fermin Lopez picked out the forward with a curling cross and saved well from Ansu Fati.

Ter Stegen made a fine save to deny Raul Moro, who broke in down the left and might have doubled the hosts' lead.

Barca debutant Dani Rodriguez suffered a shoulder injury which needed heavy bandaging, and Flick took the midfielder off for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

The 17-year old shone against Inter in midweek and despite the coach initially hoping he could rest at Jose Zorilla Stadium, with Barca behind Flick was glad to bring him on.

The coach also took off Pedri and Ansu at half-time, sending on Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong to shake up his side.

After Yamal was fouled early in the second half Raphinha tested Ferreira with a free-kick from a wide angle which he pushed behind.

Barca's two wingers were involved again as the Catalans levelled, with Yamal's dangerous cross pushed to the edge of the box by Ferreira.

Raphinha picked up the loose ball and slid home his 16th league goal of the campaign.

Seven minutes later Barca took the lead, with Martin sliding the ball across for Lopez to finish from just inside the area.

Hector Fort came close to netting the third after Yamal found him with a backheel, turning skillfully in the box before firing against the post.

Ferreira pushed out a Dani Olmo free-kick in the final stages, with Barca unable to add to their lead.

Araujo made a vital interception in his area in stoppage time to keep the bottom side at bay, with Barca relieved to clinch a vital victory.

“Three points was our goal and we got it, so I am satisfied and happy,” Flick told DAZN.

For Valladolid, despite their considerable efforts it became another disappointing night.

“In the first half we held them off well, until they scored, the team was doing very good defensive work,” said Valladolid goalscorer Sanchez.

“It's what's happened to us this season, you let in a goal and then the team sinks, makes mistakes.”

RESULTS

Alaves 0 Atletico 0

Villarreal 4 (Perez 2, 39, Barry 33, Pepe 71) Osasuna 2 (Santos 66, Oroz 81-P)

Las Palmas 2 (Ramirez 45+2-P, McBurnie 83) Valencia 3 (Duro 22, 58, Suarez 75-og)

Valladolid 1 (Sanchez 6) Barcelona 2 (Raphinha 54, Lopez 60)

Friday

Vallecano 1 (Lejeune 7) Getafe 0