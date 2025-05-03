Muller eyes one final title as Bayern exit draws near

Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Muller can win his 13th league title with victory at RB Leipzig Saturday, as his summer departure after 25 seasons at the club draws near.

Eight points clear of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen with three games remaining, Bayern will clinch the title if they beat Leipzig this weekend.

Bayern's last league win at Leipzig came in 2021.

If the Bavarians falter, they will still wrap up the Bundesliga crown if Leverkusen fail to beat Freiburg Sunday.

Another league title would be a fitting farewell for Muller, who joined Bayern aged just 10 and played his 500th Bundesliga game last week.

A one-club player, Muller has amassed a remarkable 32 trophies with Bayern, including two Champions Leagues, but will leave at the end of the season after he was not offered a contract extension.

No player has ever won 13 Bundesliga titles and only Manchester United's Ryan Giggs has hit that mark in any of Europe's top five leagues.

"It sounds good doesn't it?" Muller said of the record in an interview with the Bundesliga website Wednesday.

"I won my first title in 2010. You're holding something heavy in your hands and it gives you the feeling that it's not really easy to win the thing.

"There's always a lot of work and you have to perform over a long period.

"That's why the satisfaction when you win the league trophy is greater than the Champions League or the German Cup."

With his departure edging closer, Muller has been celebrated by fans at home and away, but has been quick to remind everyone he is not on a farewell tour - and that there is a title at stake.

"On the topic of pride, I'm someone who lives life looking forward rather than looking back too much," said Muller.

"Looking back is nice and then you can toast to it and ask: 'What are you doing tomorrow?'"