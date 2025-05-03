Saturday, May 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Lautaro Martinez doubtful for Barca return with hamstring pull

He faces at least a week out, meaning he would miss Saturday's game at home to Verona in Serie A and the visit of Barca

Lautaro Martinez
Update : 03 May 2025, 07:45 AM

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez is expected to miss the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona next week after picking up a hamstring injury.

The Argentina striker was replaced at half-time of Wednesday's 3-3 draw in the first leg in Spain, after which coach Simone Inzaghi said he doubted Martinez would be fit for the return clash next Tuesday at San Siro.

Inter Friday confirmed Martinez had suffered a hamstring strain but did not say how long he would be sidelined.

Reports in Italy suggest that he faces at least a week out, meaning he would miss Saturday's game at home to Verona in Serie A and the visit of Barca.

Martinez is Inter's leading scorer this season with 21 goals in all competitions, eight of which have come in the Champions League. 

Topics:

FootballBarcelonaInter MilanUEFA Champions LeagueLautaro Martinez
Read More

City climb to third as De Bruyne sinks Wolves

Guardiola to take break from football when he leaves Man City

Yamal heroics preserve Barca Champions League final dream

Messi's Miami project risks global embarrassment

Rudiger, Mendy and Alaba out injured until end of season

Ronaldo's Al Nassr exit Asian Champions League in semis

Latest News

UAE welcome Bangladesh for T20I series

City climb to third as De Bruyne sinks Wolves

Guardiola to take break from football when he leaves Man City

Buttler, Gill shine as Gujarat beat Hyderabad

BSF hands over Bangladeshi farmers following flag meeting

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x