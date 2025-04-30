Yamal: I admire Messi but don't compare myself to him

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal said he is focused on being himself and not on comparisons to Lionel Messi, ahead of the Champions League semi-final clash against Inter Milan Wednesday.

The 17-year old star has become a key figure on the right flank, where Barca's all-time top goalscorer Messi operated for many years, with both players coming through their La Masia youth academy.

Barca last reached the Champions League final with Messi on the right of the attack in 2015 and Yamal is hoping to lead the Catalan giants back there this season.

"I don't compare myself to him because I don't compare myself to anyone - and much less with Messi," Yamal told reporters Tuesday.

"We are thinking about improving ourselves, every day, and on being better on the next day.

"So I don't think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less - I'm going to enjoy myself, and be myself."

Yamal said he thought the Argentine forward was the greatest player of all time.

"I admire him obviously, as the best player in history, but I don't compare myself to him," he reiterated.

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez agreed there was no need to draw parallels between his compatriot Messi and Yamal.

"Leo has no comparison, he is the best player of all time, so I will not make it," Martinez told reporters.

"I will say that Lamine is an important player - we have all seen it, we all know it.

"He's won big titles with his national team, we have to respect him, he's got a great future."

If Yamal features as expected against Inter Wednesday at Olympic Stadium, he will make his 100th appearance for Barca across all competitions.

Yamal set up two goals in the Copa del Rey final as Barca beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 3-2 Saturday, taking another step towards a potential quadruple this season.

"I'm really excited, it's my first (European) semi-final, and for many others in the team too," added Yamal, who said he had no nerves ahead of the game.

"I've not had any fear, but I have motivation ahead of the game - I think the butterflies in your stomach are good, all of us players have them.

"But fear...I left fear in the park in Mataro (Yamal's hometown) a long time ago."

Barca coach Hansi Flick said the euphoria from beating Real to win the Copa del Rey could help his team rather than hinder them.

"There was big emotion at the end of the match," said Flick.

"What I can see is that everyone is focused, this win against Real, it's very important for the positive vibes, positive moments, it could push you (on) also.

"We know that we have to work hard to reach the final...Inter have a team with some players at an age where it's the last opportunity to reach the final - they will give 100%."

Flick said Wojciech Szczesny would continue in goal in the Champions League, despite the return to fitness of Marc-Andre ter Stegen after a long injury lay-off.

Inter have lost three matches in a row, including being knocked out of the Italian Cup by rivals AC Milan, but Flick said it would not impact the Italian side.

"They are two matches away from the final...it's totally different, everyone gives 100%, it doesn't matter about matches in the past," he said.