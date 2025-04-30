Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bashundhara Kings retain Federation Cup title

It was the fourth occasion, where Bashundhara Kings won the Federation Cup title after winning the seasons of 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2023-24

Update : 30 Apr 2025, 01:15 AM

Bashundhara Kings retained the Federation Cup football beating Abahani Limited by 5-3 goals in penalty shootout in the dramatic and eventful final held at Mymensingh district Stadium on Tuesday.

It was the fourth occasion, where Bashundhara Kings won the Federation Cup title after winning the seasons of 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2023-24. The final match of the Federation Cup, which resumed today after seven days, finally decided in a breaker.

During the additional 15 minutes of the postponed final neither Abahani nor Kings could score a goal, leaving the score line unchanged (1-1). The match eventually rolled into a tiebreaker to decide the fate of the  final.

Custodian Mehedi Hasan Srabon played the major role in making the Kings champions by saving a shot.  Mehedi Hasan Srabon of Bashundhara Kings was named the player of the match for his impressive performance under the bar while Mitul Marma was emerged as the best goal keeper in the meet.

Topu Barman of Bashundhara Kings was named the most valuable player of the meet while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society won the fair play trophy.

Earlier on April 22 last, the final of the Federation Cup football was postponed. The match went into extra time after the regulation time ended 1-1. A

fter 15 minutes of extra time, the match could not be continued due to insufficient light.

 

Topics:

Federation CupAbahani LimitedBashundhara Kings
Read More

Abahani beat Mohammedan for third straight DPL title

Fed Cup final between Abahani and Kings abandoned after 105 minutes

Rahmatganj, Mohammedan record six-goal routs

Abahani beat Kings, Mohammedan also victorious

Sazzad elated after first Fed Cup hat-trick

Sazzad nets hat-trick in Brothers’ thrashing, Fortis stun Kings

Latest News

What are Dhaka’s conditions for Rakhine aid corridor?

Trump: Putin wants peace in Ukraine

Pakistan says India planning imminent military strike

At least 15 killed in Kolkata hotel fire

ACC breaks records in 2024, but conviction rates, politics cloud progress

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x