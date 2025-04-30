Bashundhara Kings retain Federation Cup title

Bashundhara Kings retained the Federation Cup football beating Abahani Limited by 5-3 goals in penalty shootout in the dramatic and eventful final held at Mymensingh district Stadium on Tuesday.

It was the fourth occasion, where Bashundhara Kings won the Federation Cup title after winning the seasons of 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2023-24. The final match of the Federation Cup, which resumed today after seven days, finally decided in a breaker.

During the additional 15 minutes of the postponed final neither Abahani nor Kings could score a goal, leaving the score line unchanged (1-1). The match eventually rolled into a tiebreaker to decide the fate of the final.

Custodian Mehedi Hasan Srabon played the major role in making the Kings champions by saving a shot. Mehedi Hasan Srabon of Bashundhara Kings was named the player of the match for his impressive performance under the bar while Mitul Marma was emerged as the best goal keeper in the meet.

Topu Barman of Bashundhara Kings was named the most valuable player of the meet while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society won the fair play trophy.

Earlier on April 22 last, the final of the Federation Cup football was postponed. The match went into extra time after the regulation time ended 1-1. A

fter 15 minutes of extra time, the match could not be continued due to insufficient light.