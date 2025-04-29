Howe not 100% on Newcastle return after pneumonia

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted he does not feel "100%" after returning to work following his serious bout of pneumonia.

Howe went into hospital on April 11 after feeling unwell for several days and missed his side's Premier League fixtures against Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

The 47-year old, who led Newcastle to their first major trophy in 56 years earlier this season, is not completely recovered but was keen to get back to work with the League Cup winners.

"I'm OK. I'm not 100% in my body, but I'd like to think I'm very close to 100% in my mind, which is the most important thing," Howe told reporters.

"I tried to take a positive from every experience, I think that's really important to try and do that, but this has been a real challenge because your health, you take for granted.

"I certainly have and when you don't have the luxury of feeling normal, it can be very difficult.

"I certainly have been through a range of emotions, but thankfully I feel like I'm on the road to recovery, which is the most important thing and I'm delighted to be here."

Assistant coach Jason Tindall filled in for Howe, securing comprehensive wins over United and Palace before last weekend's 4-1 loss at Villa.

With fifth-placed Newcastle in the midst of a tense battle to qualify for the Champions League via a top five finish, Howe was back at St James' Park for Saturday's clash with lowly Ipswich Town.

"For those first two games, I was watching and involved. I wasn't feeling well enough to probably enjoy the performances, but a big thank you to the players because they gave everything in those two games to get two massive wins for us," he said.

"The staff behaved and acted absolutely brilliantly so a real tribute to them and now I'm back I hope I can add something to the group as we go into the last five games."

Asked if his illness could have become life-threatening without quick action, Howe said: "I'm one of those people, probably like most men, that you sort of go through everything, you don't necessarily offer yourself to doctors and people but think 'I'll be ok in a couple of days, I'll fight through it'.

"So I was very thankful the doctor here, Paul Catterson, acted quickly because without that quick intervention it could possibly have had a different outcome."

It will be a while before Howe feels able to join in training with his players, but he is relieved to get back to the daily routine.

"I came back in and it was normal service resumed, probably minus running around," he said.

"A lot more reserved physically and I think I'm going to be that way for a while, but certainly back to normal service."