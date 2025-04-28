Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Guardiola: FA Cup glory won't salvage City's season

Guardiola said winning the FA Cup won't be enough to salvage City's season after they reached the final on the day Liverpool ended their reign as Premier League champions

Pep Guardiola
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 07:09 AM

Pep Guardiola said winning the FA Cup will not be enough to salvage Manchester City's troubled season after they reached the final on the day Liverpool ended their reign as Premier League champions.

Guardiola's side had been crowned English champions for the last four seasons, but their dismal form for much of this term handed Liverpool the chance to seal a record-equalling 20th top-flight title.

Liverpool's coronation was sealed with a 5-1 rout of Tottenham Hotspur that finished at almost the exact moment the full-time whistle blew at Wembley to signal City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Rico Lewis scored after just 109 seconds before Josko Gvardiol extended City's advantage in the second half.

City will face Crystal Palace in their third successive FA Cup final on May 17.

Guardiola's fourth-placed team are also on course to qualify for the Champions League via a top five finish in the Premier League.

But when it was put to the Spaniard that FA Cup glory and Champions League qualification would mark a "successful" campaign, he replied: "No, and I have said many times.

"This season has not been good. We are a thousand million points behind Liverpool, so come on, this season has not been good.

"Look at the Champions League. How many games did we win? One or two? And we have always been a machine in that.

"We cannot confuse that the season has been good if we finish in the top five and qualify for the Champions League. 

"The club has to take the decisions, the right ones, for next season to be better."

City are 21 points behind Liverpool in the league and one point clear of Chelsea and Forest, who also have a game in hand, in the race for the top five places.

"Being in another final speaks so highly about the volume of generation of players and this club. And we are very pleased we are in the final," said Guardiola, who has won the FA Cup twice in his City reign.

"But the season is defined by the Premier League and being consistent and this season that couldn't happen.

"The most important thing is qualification for the Champions League and we have to be calm now and recover."

City will be favourites in the final after routing Palace 5-2 at Etihad Stadium earlier in April.

But Guardiola was impressed by Palace's 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the semi-final Saturday and warned against over-confidence.

"We have four finals to play, and then an unbelievable game against Palace, and we saw how good they are," he said.

Topics:

FootballEnglish Premier LeagueManchester CityPep GuardiolaFA Cup
Read More

Amorim after Liverpool equal Man Utd title record: Everything can change

Smart Slot reaps rewards of quiet revolution at Liverpool

Man City sink Forest to reach third successive FA Cup final

Miami’s unbeaten MLS run ends after Dallas comeback

Real meltdown after Clasico loss inevitable end to ugly weekend

Salah revels in Liverpool's way better title party

Latest News

DNCC to publish project details online to ensure accountability

Farooki concerned by murder case against Iresh Zaker

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x