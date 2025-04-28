Smart Slot reaps rewards of quiet revolution at Liverpool

Arne Slot masterminded Liverpool's historic Premier League title triumph with a quiet revolution rooted in the "mega-intelligent" manager's humble origin story.

Just nine years after starting his managerial career with unheralded Cambuur in the Dutch second tier, Slot celebrated Liverpool's record-equalling 20th English crown Sunday after their 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

When Slot arrived at Anfield last year, he had never managed outside the Netherlands, prompting scepticism about Liverpool's decision to pick him for the daunting task of replacing Jurgen Klopp.

But the 46-year old has silenced the doubters during a memorable debut season that brought Liverpool their first league title since 2020 and established him as one of the world's preeminent managers.

A self-described lumbering but creative midfielder during his modest playing career with FC Zwolle, NAC Breda and Sparta Rotterdam, Slot's limitations gave him a different view of the game.

"I always say I was not so fast, some people called me slow, and that helped me maybe a bit with game insight. I had to think a lot about the game - maybe that's what helps me now," he said.

A tale from Slot's playing days provides an early glimpse into the tactical acumen and leadership that has served him so well in his first season at Liverpool.

Slot was with Sparta in 2009 when their coach Foeke Booy told his team to press high in a game against Ajax, who were managed by Marco van Basten at the time.

Slot disagreed with Booy's plan in front of the players, convincing his boss to make a positional switch that inspired Sparta's 4–0 win, triggering the resignation of Van Basten after the game.

Van Basten, one of the Netherlands' greatest players, did not hold a grudge and the former AC Milan striker has become close to Slot, appreciating the talents of the man who effectively ended his spell at Ajax.

"I have met him and talked football a number of times now. Tactically he is brilliant. I have rarely been so impressed by a coach," Van Basten said.

"The way he communicates all his football ideas, and gets his players to play exactly in that way is really impressive. Everything about him is calm, because he is mega-intelligent.

"Superstars or top players have strong characters and they can be difficult, but Slot is so smart, he can steer them all in the direction where he wants them to go."

Perhaps it is no surprise Slot is such a natural coach as both his parents were teachers, while he would often listen to the team talks given by his father to the amateur team he managed.

His first managerial spells with Cambuur and AZ Alkmaar allowed Slot to express his love for the style of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona teams, using their short-passing game as the foundation for his tactics.

"I was lucky enough that the Barcelona team started playing and I saw similar patterns. That's helped me create my own philosophy about football," he said.

When Slot led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title in 2023, he became a target for Premier League clubs, with Tottenham nearly persuading him to move to north London before he signed a new deal with the Dutch club.

The lure of Liverpool was too strong to resist a year later as Slot agreed to succeed Klopp.

Stepping into Klopp's shoes was not for the faint-hearted after the charismatic German won the Premier League and Champions League while capturing the hearts of Liverpudlians during his nine-year reign.

"Sometimes in life, opportunities come along and you have to listen," Slot said.

The Dutchman admits he inherited a group of players full of quality and focused on hard work.

"The culture of this team, the culture of this club, the hard work, the players showing up every day in training sessions, trying to bring the best out of them," he said.

"Sometimes, if you come to a new club, you need to get that culture in, but that was absolutely not necessary over here."

Crucially, his tactical adjustments meant the team seamlessly transitioned from Klopp's high-octane pressing style to a more controlled, possession-based game.

Slot's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation gave Mohamed Salah more freedom, resulting in a superb season for the Egypt forward, who recently signed a two-year contract extension.

Inspired by Slot's subtle tweaks and his deft man-management of contract sagas involving Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool won eight of their first nine games in all competitions.

It was a record start for a Reds boss and Slot never looked back in an almost flawless march to the title.