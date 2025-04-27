Kounde: What we live for

Barcelona's Copa del Rey final hero Jules Kounde hailed his match-winning goal as the best of his career and said he was proud of his team after beating rivals Real Madrid on Saturday.

French defender Kounde struck in extra-time to settle a wild Clasico in Barcelona's favour, with the Catalans triumphing 3-2 in Seville.

"I just went to run in every direction (after scoring), to join the fans and my team-mates, this is what we live for, this is why we love football, it brings these sort of emotions," Kounde told Barca One.

The defender drilled beyond Thibaut Courtois in the 116th minute to avoid a penalty shoot-out and earn Barca a record-extending 32nd Copa del Rey trophy.

"It's a really special evening with my goal," he continued.

"I saw (Luka Modric) was going to play that pass, I anticipated it, I saw players to my right but thought I would shoot and it went well."

Kounde said Barca battling back from 2-1 down to triumph was proof of their grit.

"I feel very happy, proud of the team, we showed character yet again, we showed the team that we are," he continued.

"That even in adversity we can still fight, you can see that the whole team is really committed... everyone fights."

Barcelona are hoping to win a potential quadruple this season, having won the Spanish Super Cup in January, with La Liga and the Champions League still on the line.

"Right now we've done important things, we've recovered the joy for Barcelona fans, I don't think that can be questioned," said president Joan Laporta.

"It's a day to be immensely proud... I'm really happy, really proud of the team we've got, the club we've got."