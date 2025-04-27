Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Kounde: What we live for

The French defender struck in extra-time to settle a wild Clasico in Barcelona's favour in Seville

Update : 27 Apr 2025, 11:36 AM

Barcelona's Copa del Rey final hero Jules Kounde hailed his match-winning goal as the best of his career and said he was proud of his team after beating rivals Real Madrid on Saturday.

French defender Kounde struck in extra-time to settle a wild Clasico in Barcelona's favour, with the Catalans triumphing 3-2 in Seville.

"I just went to run in every direction (after scoring), to join the fans and my team-mates, this is what we live for, this is why we love football, it brings these sort of emotions," Kounde told Barca One.

The defender drilled beyond Thibaut Courtois in the 116th minute to avoid a penalty shoot-out and earn Barca a record-extending 32nd Copa del Rey trophy.

"It's a really special evening with my goal," he continued.

"I saw (Luka Modric) was going to play that pass, I anticipated it, I saw players to my right but thought I would shoot and it went well."

Kounde said Barca battling back from 2-1 down to triumph was proof of their grit.

"I feel very happy, proud of the team, we showed character yet again, we showed the team that we are," he continued.

"That even in adversity we can still fight, you can see that the whole team is really committed... everyone fights."

Barcelona are hoping to win a potential quadruple this season, having won the Spanish Super Cup in January, with La Liga and the Champions League still on the line.

"Right now we've done important things, we've recovered the joy for Barcelona fans, I don't think that can be questioned," said president Joan Laporta.

"It's a day to be immensely proud... I'm really happy, really proud of the team we've got, the club we've got."

 

Topics:

Real MadridBarcelonaJules Kounde
Read More

Real meltdown after Clasico loss inevitable end to ugly weekend

Barca edge Real in extra-time to win wild Copa del Rey final

Camavinga set to miss rest of season with injury

Real win at Getafe to keep LaLiga title hopes alive

Olmo fires league leaders Barca past Mallorca

Mbappe aiming for Copa del Rey final return

Latest News

DNCC to publish project details online to ensure accountability

Farooki concerned by murder case against Iresh Zaker

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x