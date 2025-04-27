Barca edge Real in extra-time to win wild Copa del Rey final

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde struck deep in extra-time to decide a gripping Copa del Rey Clasico final on Saturday in Seville, earning his side a 3-2 win over rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalans, aiming for a quadruple this season, won the first major trophy of Hansi Flick's reign as coach and a record-extending 32nd Spanish cup in dramatic fashion.

Three Real Madrid players were sent off during and after a fiery conclusion to the game, including England international Jude Bellingham.

Pedri sent Barcelona ahead at La Cartuja but two Real Madrid goals in seven second-half minutes, from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, pulled the Spanish and European champions level.

However, Ferran Torres struck in the 84th minute to take the game to extra-time and Kounde drilled home to win it for the La Liga leaders.

"Madrid pushed us to our limits but we showed great character and pride," said Kounde.

Barca host Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

"They can make a party -- for today, it's OK," a delighted Flick, who has won all seven finals he has coached in his career, told Movistar.

Substituted Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger was sent off in the final seconds for "throwing an object" onto the pitch towards referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, according to the official's report, and Lucas Vazquez, also replaced, was dismissed for further protest as Madrid unravelled.

Bellingham was sent off after the final whistle for showing an "aggressive attitude" towards the referee, who wrote that the midfielder "had to be restrained by his team-mates".

"I don't want to talk about the referee," said stone-faced Madrid coach Ancelotti.

"I don't know what happened at the end."

Madrid had issued furious statements about the refereeing team on Friday after they criticised the club's television channel for attacking Spanish officials this season, casting a shadow over the game.

Controversy aside, the football was enthralling.

Madrid started with top scorer Mbappe on the bench after an ankle injury and lost Ferland Mendy early on with a thigh issue.

Barcelona dazzling winger Lamine Yamal, 17, dyed his hair blond for the game and led the assault on Thibaut Courtois' goal.

The Catalans, who also won the first two Clasicos this season in La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, scoring nine goals in the process, controlled the ball.

They took the lead after 28 minutes, Pedri placing the ball into the top corner with precision and power from the edge of the box, a sensational goal set up by Yamal.

Barcelona's opener brought Madrid out of their shell -- and also Mbappe off the bench to warm up.

Bellingham netted but was offside. Vinicius Junior would have won a penalty when hacked down but had also strayed off in the build-up.

Barcelona could have doubled their lead, with Dani Olmo's corner hitting the post and Cubarsi unable to turn home as Dani Ceballos held him back.

The referee was lenient with some heated Madrid tackles, perhaps cowed by Friday's drama as the Spanish champions seethed at his pre-match comments.

Madrid sent Mbappe on for Rodrygo Goes at half-time and soon he and Vinicius began to work Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

- End to end -

Mbappe pulled Madrid level almost on his own in the 70th minute, brought down after surging forward and firing home the free-kick off the post.

Seven minutes later Madrid took the lead, Tchouameni heading in Arda Guler's corner.

Barcelona responded when Yamal played a delicious pass over the top for Torres, which drew both Rudiger and Courtois, but the Spaniard beat both and rolled home.

Controversy unsurprisingly reared its head before the match headed to extra-time.

Barcelona clamoured for a penalty when Rudiger tripped Torres, and then were awarded one deep in stoppage time as Raphinha tumbled under pressure -- but the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

In extra-time Barcelona were ascendent.

They found their winner when Kounde intercepted an uncharacteristically loose Luka Modric pass and beat Courtois from range, sparking wild celebrations.

The trio of dismissals and Madrid's pre-match histrionics regarding the officials will ensure the repercussions run on.

The teams meet again in La Liga in May in a potential title decider.