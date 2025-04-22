Fed Cup final between Abahani and Kings abandoned after 105 minutes

The Federation Cup final between Abahani Limited and Bashundhara Kings was abandoned after the first half of the 30-minute extra time Tuesday.

The game at Rafique Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh was stopped soon after the break for almost an hour due to stormy rain.

The scoreline was 1-1 as Abahani’s Mohammad Ibrahim cancelled Argentine forward Juan Lescano’s fifth-minute lead at the quarter-hour mark.

When the match resumed, the pitch became soaked with water. No more goal was recorded during normal time.

The final was then extended for another 30 minutes amid growing concerns due to bad light. The stadium has no floodlights to cover the situation.

After 15 minutes, the referee declared the game to be stopped.

According to Bangladesh Football Federation, the final was “abandoned due to insufficient light” and the professional league management committee will take the next decision regarding the fate of the match.

SCORE

Abahani 1 () Bashundhara Kings 1 ()