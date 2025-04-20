Man City boost top five bid

Manchester City bolstered their bid to qualify for the Champions League with a dramatic 2-0 win at Everton, while Southampton's last-gasp equaliser at West Ham United ensured they will not have sole possession of the lowest points total in Premier League history.

City were heading towards a damaging draw before Nico O'Reilly's 84th minute strike put them on course for a vital victory that was sealed by Mateo Kovacic's goal in the final seconds.

Pep Guardiola's side climb to fourth place, four points ahead of seventh-placed Chelsea, who face Fulham Sunday in their game in hand.

Fifth-placed Nottingham Forest, who travel to Tottenham Hotspur Monday, are one point adrift of City.

At a stage of the season when they are usually embroiled in a battle to win the title, City - champions in six of the previous seven campaigns - have been reduced to scrapping for a Champions League berth after a dismal season.

They remain on course to achieve their bare minimum target after a hard-fought success on Merseyside.

In the 84th minute, Matheus Nunes's low cross into the six-yard box was met by the 20-year old O'Reilly, who got in front of Michael Keane to poke home from close range.

O'Reilly has emerged as an unlikely hero for City after the Manchester-born midfielder scored last week in the win against Crystal Palace and netted twice against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Kovacic wrapped up City's victory on their last visit to Goodison Park before Everton move to a new stadium next season.

The Croatian guided Ilkay Gundogan's pass into the bottom corner to give City a third win from their last four league games.

"To win here at Goodison Park, where Liverpool and Arsenal couldn't, is massively important," Guardiola said.

"Now it is in our hands. Three games at home, two away and hopefully we can achieve this big success to qualify for the Champions League."

Relegated Southampton rescued a 1-1 draw at West Ham to guarantee they will not have the indignity of being the lone club with the Premier League's worst ever points tally.

Jarrod Bowen struck for the Hammers in the 47th minute, holding off Ryan Manning before lashing a fierce finish past Aaron Ramsdale.

But Lesley Ugochukwu equalised three minutes into second half stoppage-time as he lashed past Alphonse Areola.

Bottom of the table Southampton are now on 11 points - the same number Derby County managed in 2007-08 - and have five games left to leave the Rams with the lowest total ever recorded in the Premier League.

Brentford beat 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion 4-2 to damage the Seagulls' prospects of qualifying for Europe with their first home win since December.

Thomas Frank's side took a ninth minute lead when Lewis Keane-Potter's precise pass through the heart of the Brighton defence picked out Bryan Mbeumo and he confidently slotted home

Danny Welbeck hauled Brighton level in first half stoppage-time with a powerful header from Mats Wieffer's cross.

Mbeumo restored Brentford's advantage three minutes after half-time, his strike taking a hefty deflection off Brighton defender Lewis Dunk on its way past Bart Verbruggen.

Yoane Wissa bagged Brentford's third in the 58th minute, running onto Mbeumo's pass and finishing with the help of a deflection off Jan Paul van Hecke.

Brighton striker Joao Pedro was sent off in the 61st minute for a needless kick at Nathan Collins.

Japan forward Kaoru Mitoma reduced the deficit in the 81st minute, but Christian Norgaard headed home in stoppage-time to end Brighton's hopes of a late escape.

Palace held on for a 0-0 draw against Bournemouth despite playing half the match with 10 men.

Palace were reduced to 10 men just before half-time at Selhurst Park when Chris Richards was sent off for a second booking after the defender fouled Justin Kluivert.

