Sunday, May 26, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Inter's Martinez named Serie A player of the season

The Argentina international Martinez has scored 24 goals in Inter's league-winning campaign this season, eight more than Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic who is second on the list

Inter Milan captain and Serie A 2023-24 leading goalscorer Lautaro Martinez
Update : 25 May 2024, 03:40 PM

Inter Milan captain and Serie A 2023-24 leading goalscorer Lautaro Martinez was named the most valuable player (MVP) of the season by the Italian top-flight league on Friday.

The Argentina international Martinez has scored 24 goals in Inter's league-winning campaign this season, eight more than Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic who is second on the list.

Vlahovic was named as the best striker by the league, while Monza's Michele Di Gregorio was named best goalkeeper. Martinez's team mates Alessandro Bastoni and Hakan Calhanoglu were named the best defender and midfielder.

Martinez will receive his trophy on Sunday before Inter finish their campaign at Verona, Serie A said in a statement.

Topics:

FootballInter MilanItalian Serie ALautaro Martinez
Read More

Man Utd stun Man City for 13th FA Cup title

Simeone: Real Madrid are the world's best team and it's hard to compete with them

Copa America to feature its first female referees

Reports: Man Utd to sack Ten Hag even if they win FA Cup

The continual decline of competition and financial disparity in European football

Man City's iron grip shows no sign of weakening

Latest News

Cyclone Remal: Chittagong Port Authority issues alert 3

Fire at entertainment venue kills at least 24 people in western India

Utshob becomes first Bangladeshi boxer to win WBC belt

Chuadanga records highest temperature at 41.7°C amid cyclone Remal formation

KSRM introduces pension scheme for its personnel

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x