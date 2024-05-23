FIFA extends Shohag's ban, fines Murshedy

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has sanctioned five individuals Thursday as a result of their conduct whilst serving as officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation.

Abu Nayeem Shohag, former general secretary of the BFF, has been banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a duration of three years and ordered to pay a fine amounting to CHF 20,000.

Abu Hossain, former chief financial officer of the BFF, and Mizanur Rahman, former manager – operations of the BFF, have both been banned from engaging in any football-related activity for a span of two years and ordered to pay individual fines amounting to CHF 10,000.

Abdus Salam Murshedy, senior vice-president of the BFF and chairman of the BFF Finance Committee, has been ordered to pay a fine amounting to CHF 10,000.

Imrul Hasan Sharif, procurement and store officer of the BFF, has been ordered to undergo compliance training provided by FIFA and issued with a warning with respect to his future conduct.

The decisions were taken following separate hearings and upon careful analysis, in each of the applicable proceedings, of both the evidence provided before the adjudicatory chamber and the evidence collected during the investigations conducted by the investigatory chamber, stated FIFA Thursday.

The adjudicatory chamber was comfortably satisfied that the above individuals were involved with and/or participated in a number of transactions supported with false and/or falsified documentation, which were paid, or expected to be paid, with FIFA funds, the statement added.

As such, the individuals breached the following provisions of the FIFA Code of Ethics: Abu Nayeem Shohag, Abu Hossain and Mizanur Rahman: article 14 (general duties), article 16 (duty of loyalty) and article 25 (forgery and falsification); Abdus Salam Murshedy and Imrul Hasan Sharif: article 14 (general duties)

The sanctions come into force from Thursday.