Thursday, May 23, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bayern Munich on verge of naming Kompany as coach

According to German tabloid Bild and network Sky, along with English newspaper The Guardian, Kompany has reached an agreement in principle with Bayern

Vincent Kompany
Update : 23 May 2024, 04:33 AM

Bayern Munich are close to completing a shock move for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany to replace Thomas Tuchel as coach, German and English media reported Wednesday. 

According to German tabloid Bild and network Sky, along with English newspaper The Guardian, the Belgian has reached an agreement in principle with Bayern. 

As a result, the German club are now working on a compensation package for Burnley, where Kompany still has four years on his contract.

Burnley have just been relegated from the Premier League after only one season in the English top flight. 

Bayern agreed to part ways with Tuchel in February after falling behind eventual champions Bayer Leverkusen in the title race. 

Kompany is the latest candidate in a long list linked to Bayern. 

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Austria manager Ralf Rangnick all reportedly turned down Bayern's interest. 

Bayern then attempted to hold onto Tuchel, who led them to a Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid.

Tuchel, however, said the parties "could not reach an agreement" on him staying in the Bavarian capital. 

Kompany has Bundesliga experience, having played at Hamburg before joining Manchester City. 

He took the reins of Burnley in 2022, taking them to the Premier League as second-division champions a season later. 

Kompany however could not keep Burnley in the top division, with the club relegated in 19th place in the 20-team league. 

Topics:

FootballBayern MunichThomas TuchelVincent KompanyBurnley
Read More

FIFA extends Shohag's ban, fines Murshedy

Southgate: Kane fit for Euros after back injury

Ronaldinho, Cafu and Bebeto to play charity match Sunday for flood victims

Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Year

Lookman hat-trick hands Atalanta Europa League title

Salah hints at Liverpool stay, targets trophies next season

Latest News

Are Amanullah, extremist leader Shimul the same person?

Gold price sees drop

WBC Belt Fight comes to Bangladesh Saturday

Policy dialogue stresses need for active Parliamentarians’ caucus on disability in SMART Bangladesh

PM Hasina says she rejected proposal for airbase

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x