What they said after PSG v Dortmund UCL semi-final

Reactions from Dortmund coach Terzic, players Reus, Hummels and PSG coach Enrique, captain Marquinhos

Update : 08 May 2024, 01:13 PM

Key quotes after Borussia Dortmund qualified for the Champions League final by defeating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday:

"The belief was there. We spoke about the game against Eindhoven (Dortmund's last-16 tie) how short the road to London is. It'll take us a bit of time to realise that, but we're looking forward to it very much."

-- Dortmund coach Edin Terzic reacting on Amazon Prime after his side stunned PSG to reach the Champions League final

"Today it was clear that we needed to suffer, that we needed some luck, but what the lads did, crazy, crazy."

-- Long-serving Dortmund attacker Marco Reus speaking to Amazon Prime

"Jule (Brandt) served it nicely on my head. Of course we'll be happy to take it. I haven't scored many goals in the Champions League. I think five. A good time to stock up."

-- Dortmund's Mats Hummels on his headed winner from a corner

"We will face a very strong opponent. We all believe in it. We have believed since the second game in the group phase at the latest that we can survive in the Champions League"

-- Hummels looking forward to the Wembley final on June 1

"We didn't score the goals. They scored two goals, one from a corner and another from deep (in the first leg)... The fans were wonderful and we wanted to go all the way to Wembley with them."

-- PSG captain Marquinhos after his side failed to score across both legs against Dortmund

"Football is so unfair sometimes… We created 31 shots -- four posts and we didn't score a goal."

-- PSG coach Luis Enrique reflects on his side's loss at the Parc des Princes

Borussia DortmundUEFA Champions LeaguePSG
