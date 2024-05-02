Friday, May 03, 2024

‘United We Play’ completes second day trials in Dhaka

The event witnessed the participation of around 500 footballers aged between 13 and 17, each hoping to move one step closer to 'The Theatre of Dreams'

The budding footballers pose for photographs after Thursday’s trial in Dhaka
Update : 02 May 2024, 11:40 PM

Thursday marked an exhilarating conclusion to the second day of trials for the “United We Play” program, an ambitious initiative by Apollo Tyres in collaboration with English Premier League giant Manchester United.

The event, held at Lt. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in Dhaka, witnessed the participation of around 500 aspiring footballers aged between 13 and 17, each hoping to move one step closer to “The Theatre of Dreams”.

Michael Neary, head of coaching at Manchester United Soccer Schools, was present to oversee the trials and select three talented youngsters for the next phase of the trials to be held in Bengaluru, India.

