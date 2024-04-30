Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Liverpool expect Salah to stay despite Saudi interest

Liverpool expect Salah to at least see out of the final year of his contract at Anfield

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah talks to manager Jurgen Klopp during Saturday’s Premier League match away to West Ham Photo: Reuters
Update : 01 May 2024, 12:18 AM

Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to at least see out of the final year of his contract at Anfield, according to reports Monday.

Sky Sports and The Athletic reported Salah, 31, has given no indication that he wishes to leave and Liverpool are not planning to sell.

The Egyptian was involved in a public spat with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline as he prepared to come on as a substitute in Saturday's 2-2 draw at West Ham United.

Speaking after the match, Salah said: "There's going to be a fire if I speak."

Liverpool rejected advances from the Saudi Pro League at the beginning of the season, including a reported £150m ($188m) bid from Al Ittihad.

However, Klopp will leave the club at the end of the season, sparking speculation over what the future holds for some of his senior players.

Backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Gulf Kingdom is expected to be a major player in the summer transfer market to lure more star names to a league that already boasts the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Sadio Mane.

Salah has scored 24 goals this season, but his form has tailed off since he was injured at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

As Salah's goals have dried up, Liverpool's season has unravelled.

The Reds have fallen out of the running for the Premier League title and been eliminated from the Europa League and FA Cup.

Salah has just over 12 months to run on a three-year deal signed in 2022 worth a reported £18m a year.

Topics:

FootballEnglish Premier LeagueLiverpoolJurgen KloppMohamed Salah
Read More

Madrid stars keen on Kroos stay after Munich masterclass

Belgium goalkeeper Courtois to miss out on Euro 2024

I know you're going left: Kane reveals Bellingham pre-penalty mind games

Ancelotti unhappy with Real's attitude in draw at Bayern

Vinicius hits brace as Real Madrid come back to snatch draw at Bayern

Vardy leads Leicester to Championship title

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x