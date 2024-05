Lewandowski treble fires Barca to Valencia win

Robert Lewandowski hit a second-half hat-trick to power Barcelona to an entertaining 4-2 win over 10-man Valencia Monday in LaLiga.

The champions' victory denies leaders Real Madrid the chance to take the crown by simply beating Cadiz next Saturday.

Los Blancos are 11 points clear of Barca with five matches remaining.

Fermin Lopez sent the hosts ahead before Valencia striker Hugo Duro levelled and Pepelu netted from the spot to turn the game round.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was sent off late in the first half for handball and Lewandowski equalized soon after the break before adding another two late on.

It rained all day in drought-ridden Barcelona and the threat of a soaking left the Olympic Stadium half empty, with an attendance of 30,000.

The small crowd might also have been a response to last weekend's Clasico defeat, which laid out the red carpet for Real to whisk away Barca's title, as well as the detested Monday night slot.

LaLiga rescheduled the game at only a week's notice, meaning many could no longer attend.

Those who were present enjoyed a surprisingly entertaining clash, with Barca coach Xavi Hernandez triumphant in his first match after deciding to stay in charge next season.

"I think the team did well...we lacked calmness, tranquility, but I'm satisfied with the team's attitude," Xavi told DAZN.

Visitors Valencia, eighth and striving for European football next season, carved out the best early chances.

Duro's flick from close range was saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

On-loan Real winger Peter Federico dragged a shot wide when barrelling through on goal.

Barca took the lead when Lopez headed home from Raphinha's whipped cross.

Valencia were quickly level after a grievous error by Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who ran out of his box to try and intercept a long ball.

He got there first but botched his attempted dink over Duro's head and the striker controlled the ball and held off Ronald Araujo to roll home.

Key errors

It soon got worse for Barca, with Araujo - crucially sent off in the Champions League quarter-final defeat by Paris Saint-Germain - foolishly giving away a penalty by felling Federico.

Valencia midfielder Pepelu fired the penalty down the middle to put Los Che ahead.

The game turned Barca's way shortly before the break when Valencia's goalkeeper erred.

Mamardashvili miscontrolled the ball on the edge of his box, giving it away to teenager Lamine Yamal.

As the youngster tried to round the goalkeeper, the Georgian touched the ball with his arm outside the area and, after a Video Assistant Referee review, was dismissed.

Replacement Jaume Domenech saved Raphinha's free-kick, but could not keep out Barca's equalizer, early in the second half.

Lewandowski headed home from a corner to start Barca's comeback.

The game lurched from end-to-end, with Domenech saving brilliantly from Araujo's header and Barca substitute Pedri making a last-ditch challenge to stop Diego Lopez from striking.

Eventually, Lewandowski nodded Barca back in front from close range when Araujo's header from a corner dropped into his path.

The Polish international wrapped up his treble in stoppage time with a well-placed free-kick, his 16th league goal of the season.

"The first half, we didn't have much space in attack, but most important is if you lose one or two goals, we can always score three or four," Lewandowski told DAZN.

"If we score a lot of goals, it's a lot easier for everyone."

Barca's victory took them two points ahead of neighbours Girona, third, whom they visit next Saturday.

The minnows are chasing Champions League qualification which they could secure with a victory, which could also hand Real the title.

"It'll be a great game, two teams looking to go on the attack," said Xavi, whose side lost 4-2 at home against Girona in December.

"It will be a great spectacle, as we saw in Montjuic."

RESULTS

Barcelona 4 (Lopez 22, Lewandowski 49, 82, 90+3) Valencia 2 (Duro 27, Pepelu 38-P)

Sunday

Cadiz 1 (Mascarell 59-og) Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 12)

Granada 3 (Pellistri 29, Uzuni 48, Boye 90+4) Osasuna 0

Villarreal 3 (Sorloth 18, 74, Mosquera 69) Vallecano 0

Betis 1 (Isco 38-P) Sevilla 1 (Salas 56)

Saturday

Las Palmas 0 Girona 2 (Lopez 26, Dovbyk 57-P)

Almeria 1 (Lozano 41) Getafe 3 (Greenwood 27, 48, Mata 61)

Alaves 3 (Simeone 48, Guridi 54, Benavidez 86) Celta 0

Atletico 3 (De Paul 15, Correa 52, Simon 80-og) Athletic 1 (Nico 45)