Monday, November 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rubaba Dowla joins BCB as board director

NSC on Monday issued a letter confirming her as one of its two nominated directors on the 25-member BCB board

Update : 03 Nov 2025, 04:50 PM

Rubaba Dowla, corporate leader and sports organiser, has officially been named a director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), weeks after her selection was first approved following the board elections last month.

The National Sports Council (NSC) on Monday issued a letter confirming her as one of its two nominated directors on the 25-member BCB board, completing the lineup under newly elected president Aminul Islam.

Rubaba’s appointment had been pending since early October due to procedural formalities related to her corporate role.

Her nomination replaces that of businessman Isfak Ahsan, whose inclusion in October had drew criticism because of his political affiliation with the Awami League and his participation in the 2024 national election.

The NSC’s latest communication stated that Ahsan had “resigned,” paving the way for Rubaba’s formal appointment.

Currently serving as Country Director of Oracle for Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, Rubaba is one of the most prominent women executives in the country’s corporate sector.

Beyond business, she has long been involved in sports administration — leading the Bangladesh Badminton Federation from 2009 to 2015 and serving on the board of Special Olympics Bangladesh.

Her association with cricket dates back to her years at Grameenphone, when the company sponsored the national team between 2003 and 2011. She also played a key role in setting up the National Cricket Academy in Mirpur in 2007 in collaboration with the BCB.

The newly formed BCB board is expected to hold its upcoming meeting with Rubaba joining as an official director for the first time.

 

Topics:

Bangladesh Cricket BoardNational Sports Council
Read More

BCB election to be held on Monday

Salma first female to be appointed as BCB selector

Bangladesh left clinging to Asia Cup hopes after Sri Lanka defeat

Aminul confirms candidacy for BCB elections

BCB caught in the middle as India considers boycotting ACC meeting in Dhaka

E-sports gets official 'sport' recognition 

Latest News

Dengue crisis deepens: 5 dead, 1,147 hospitalized in 24hrs

Testimonies near completion in 3 plot scam cases against Hasina, 46 others

Louvre heist: Amateurs, not professionals, carried out theft

CU student Mamun's skull successfully transplanted after 2 months

Defamation case filed against Nasiruddin Patwary

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x