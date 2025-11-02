Women's cricket set for new champion as India, South Africa clash

Hosts India face South Africa in the Women's World Cup final in Mumbai on Sunday, with the one-day showpiece crowning a new champion.

India have been runners-up twice, in 2005 and 2017, and reached their third final after beating seven-time champions Australia in a thriller.

South Africa's women are into their first ODI World Cup final.

Speaking ahead of the decider, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said winning the World Cup could be a turning point for the women's game in the cricket-crazy country.

"Last time when we reached the final and came back to India we saw a big change," Kaur told reporters on Saturday.

"Women's cricket moved ahead and we saw many girls on the ground.

"So I am sure that if we win this final, we will see many more changes and we will see more cricket, not only on the international level but also on the domestic level."

"So I think we are really looking forward to that moment when we will see women's cricket in a more serious manner and we will see more girls (playing)," she said.

Indian players like Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have become household names in the world's most populous nation since the Women's Premier League T20 tournament began in 2023.

Jemimah Rodrigues played a champion's knock with an unbeaten 127 to help India chase down a record 339 against holders Australia in the semi-finals.

"I think it's a proud moment for me and the entire team," Kaur said.

"I am sure the entire country must be also very proud of the way we have played the last two games and, yeah, it's a big day."

South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, beat four-time winners England to reach their first ODI World Cup final.

Wolvaardt said the pressure on the home team could work in South Africa's favour at DY Patil Stadium, which has a capacity of 45,000.

"I think with the whole crowd behind India, probably a sold-out stadium, it's going to be a very exciting opportunity," Wolvaardt said.

"But at the same time, I think it puts a lot of pressure on them as well. So yeah, I think it sort of plays in our favour, hopefully."

Only Australia, England and New Zealand have ever won the tournament since it began in 1973.

Kaur said a new champion will be good for the sport.

"Because of that we are seeing more excitement," she said. "And for us to reach the final is also very special, not only for us but for the Indian fans who have been a big support for us."