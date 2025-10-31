West Indies seal T20 series sweep despite Tanzid heroics

Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s brilliant 89 went in vain as West Indies completed their first-ever T20I clean sweep outside the Caribbean, beating Bangladesh by five wickets in the third and final match at the Motiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

Bangladesh, sent in to bat, were bowled out for 151 in 20 overs — a total built almost single-handedly by Tanzid, who struck nine fours and four sixes in his 62-ball knock. The 23-year-old opener scored nearly 70 percent of Bangladesh’s runs in an innings that otherwise fell apart around him.

The left-hander began aggressively, taking on Jason Holder with consecutive boundaries in the first over. He found brief support from Saif Hassan (23), with whom he added 63 for the third wicket, but once Holder broke the stand, Bangladesh crumbled.

Romario Shepherd (3/36) became the second West Indies bowler after Holder to take a T20I hat-trick, dismissing Nurul Hasan, Tanzid, and Shoriful Islam across two overs. Holder and Khary Pierre picked up two wickets each as Bangladesh lost their last seven wickets for 44 runs.

In reply, West Indies chased down the target with 19 balls to spare, riding on half-centuries from skipper Roston Chase and young left-hander Ackeem Auguste.

After early jitters that saw Alick Athanaze (1) and Brandon King (8) depart cheaply, Amir Jangoo (34 off 23) steadied the innings before Chase (50 off 29) and Auguste (50 off 25) took control. The pair counterattacked with powerful strokeplay — Chase driving through the covers and Auguste clearing the ropes five times — to take the game away from Bangladesh.

Rishad Hossain provided a brief spark for the hosts, claiming three wickets for 43 runs, including both set batters, but by then the result was inevitable. Taskin Ahmed endured a forgettable outing, conceding 50 runs in 3.5 overs, while Mahedi Hasan (1/18) was the only economical bowler.

The win sealed a dominant 3-0 series triumph for the visitors, who outplayed Bangladesh in all departments throughout the tour. For the hosts, Tanzid’s lone heroics stood out in an otherwise disappointing batting display and another forgettable home series.