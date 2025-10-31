Healy says 'let ourselves down' after India end world domination

Stunned captain Alyssa Healy says Australia let themselves down after their reign as one-day world champions was brought to a shuddering halt by hosts India.

The world's most dominant side put together an imposing 338 in their semi-final in Mumbai on Thursday, with the odds heavily in favour of them winning.

But fielding mistakes coupled with Jemimah Rodrigues's glorious unbeaten 127 saw India pull off a record chase to set up a final against South Africa.

"Just disappointed," said Healy.

"Ultimately we just weren't sharp enough in all three facets to give ourselves the opportunity to win that semi-final.

"Not taking anything away from the Indian performance, (but) there's an element of we let ourselves down."

It was seven-time champions Australia's first loss in the ODI World Cup since 2017, when India beat them in the semi-final.

The defeat also revived bitter memories of being knocked out at the same stage of the Twenty20 World Cup last year as three-time defending champions.

Wicketkeeper Healy, playing at her last ODI World Cup, admitted they failed to capitalise on their opportunities, with a key moment coming when she dropped Rodrigues on 82.

Tahlia McGrath then repeated the blunder on 106.

"It feels a little bit un-Australian to not be as clinical as we normally are, and knowing how well we played at this World Cup," said Healy.

"I think we're playing some unbelievable cricket, and that's why it doesn't quite feel right sitting here at the losing end, not getting to Sunday's fixture.

"I simply say that because of the different contributions that we've had right throughout, it wasn't just one person making all the runs and taking all the wickets.

"I think the team contributed equally right throughout, which put us in a really nice place heading into this final series."

Despite the devastating loss that left a team that has long dominated women's cricket without a world title, all-rounder Ellyse Perry said she did not expect a major overhaul of the side.

"Some days you just don't quite play well enough... but at the end of the day, I think hopefully there's a lot of joy in our cricket," she told cricket.com.au.

"People enjoy watching us play and there's more opportunity ahead."