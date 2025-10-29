Windies secure T20 series with 14-run win

Bangladesh’s batting frailties came to the fore once again as the hosts failed to chase a moderate target of 150, conceding a 14-run defeat to West Indies in the second T20 International at the Motiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The loss handed the visitors an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After being put into bat, the Caribbean side looked set for a massive score when skipper Shai Hope (55 off 36) and opener Alick Athanaze (52 off 33) powered them to 94 for 1 in the first 10 overs. Their 105-run partnership for the second wicket dismantled Bangladesh’s early control and kept the bowlers under pressure.

However, once Nasum Ahmed dismissed Athanaze, the momentum shifted dramatically. The hosts triggered a collapse that saw West Indies lose eight wickets for just 38 runs in the final 50 balls.

Bangladesh’s fightback was led by Mustafizur Rahman, who finished with superb figures of 3 for 21, while spinners Nasum Ahmed (2-35) and Rishad Hossain (2-20) shared four wickets between them. Despite the late wobble, Roston Chase’s unbeaten 17 off 15 ensured the visitors reached 149 for 9 from their 20 overs.

Chasing 150, Bangladesh never quite found fluency. Opener Saif Hassan fell early to Jason Holder, and although Litton Das (23 off 17) and Tanzid Hasan (61 off 48) attempted to rebuild, wickets kept falling at crucial junctures. Litton’s dismissal to Akeal Hosein at 48-2 halted Bangladesh’s rhythm, and the middle order once again failed to deliver under pressure.

Tanzid was the lone bright spot with a well-paced half-century — his second in T20Is — featuring three fours and three sixes. But his partners, Towhid Hridoy (12), Jaker Ali (17), and Shamim Hossain (1), failed to accelerate the innings as required.

Bangladesh’s scoring rate dipped alarmingly in the middle overs, leaving too much to do in the end.

West Indies’ bowlers executed their plans to perfection. Romario Shepherd, named Player of the Match, took 3 for 29, including the key wickets of Hridoy and Jaker, while Akeal Hosein (3-22) and Jason Holder (2-20) provided excellent support. Despite dropping four catches, the visitors’ discipline with the ball and in the field ensured Bangladesh were restricted to 135 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das admitted after the match, “Our bowlers did really well, but we couldn’t build partnerships. If I had stayed longer, the result might have been different.”

With the series already decided, the teams will meet again in the third and final T20I in Chattogram, where Bangladesh will look to avoid a whitewash and regain some pride.