Bangladesh fight to stay alive as West Indies eye series win

The hosts have won their last four T20I series, but that streak is now at risk

Update : 29 Oct 2025, 03:17 PM

Bangladesh aim to keep the T20I series alive today as they face West Indies in the second match at the Bir Shreshtho Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

Bangladesh lost the opening match at the same venue.

West Indies, confident by their 16-run win in the opening game, trained in high spirits on Monday under the afternoon sun.

The win was their first step toward ending a long run of disappointment — they have gone seven T20I series without a victory, excluding a rain-affected series against Ireland.

For Bangladesh, the equation is simple: win to stay alive.

The hosts have won their last four T20I series, but that streak is now at risk. In the first match, early batting collapses left them chasing too much too late.

Bangladesh’s middle order remains a major concern.

In 25 T20Is this year, their middle-order batters have averaged a strike rate of only 119.83 — the lowest among Test-playing nations.

Across those matches, only two half-centuries have come from middle-order players: one by Jaker Ali and one by Towhid Hridoy. Team management will hope for someone to step up and take responsibility today.

Bangladesh’s top order also needs to find a rhythm. Losing four wickets inside the Powerplay in the previous match left them no room to recover, even on a batting-friendly pitch in Chattogram.

The third and final match of the T20I series will take place on the 31st of October.

