West Indies seal 16-run win in first T20I

West Indies overcame a spirited lower-order resistance from Bangladesh to secure a hard-fought 16-run victory in the first T20 International at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium on Monday.

The visitors, led by captain Shai Hope’s composed 46 not out and Rovman Powell’s explosive 44 off 28 balls, posted 165-3 before bowling out Bangladesh for 149 in 19.4 overs.

Bangladesh began their chase brightly, with Tanzid Hasan launching a six and a four in Akeal Hosein’s first over to energize the home crowd. But the early promise quickly faded as wickets began to tumble in clusters.

Tanzid perished attempting another big shot, and Litton Das followed soon after with a soft dismissal. Saif Hassan’s brief stay ended when he holed out to Romario Shepherd, leaving the Tigers reeling at 38 for 3 inside five overs.

The Powerplay collapse saw Bangladesh’s top order undone by sharp fielding and disciplined bowling from the visitors. Hosein struck twice in his spell, while Jayden Seales and Jason Holder maintained relentless pressure with pace and variation.

Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan fell cheaply, and Towhid Hridoy’s promising knock of 28 off 25 ended just as he looked settled, edging Seales to Hosein at deep square leg.

At 77 for 6, Bangladesh seemed out of contention until young all-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib reignited hopes with a bold counterattack. He was granted a lifeline when Jayden Seales missed a run-out chance, and later, captain Shai Hope dropped Nasum Ahmed off his bowling.

Sakib made the most of it, hammering 16 runs off Shepherd’s 14th over, including a towering six that lifted the Chattogram crowd’s spirits.

However, his fighting 33 off 27 balls ended with a catch to Roston Chase off Holder, and with his dismissal, Bangladesh’s resistance faded. Nasum Ahmed chipped in with 20 off 13, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman offered brief cameos, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the deficit.

Jason Holder and Jayden Seales finished with identical figures of 3 wickets apiece, while Akeal Hosein claimed 2 for 22 to ensure a winning start for the Caribbean side.

Taskin Ahmed’s hit-wicket dismissal in the penultimate over summed up Bangladesh’s night of frustration, as West Indies sealed a 16-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.