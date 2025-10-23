Thursday, October 23, 2025

Bangladesh openers, spinners crush West Indies to take ODI series

A commanding all-round performance secured a 179-run win over the visitors in the series-deciding third ODI in Mirpur

Update : 23 Oct 2025, 08:04 PM

Bangladesh produced a commanding all-round performance to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1, thrashing West Indies by 179 runs in the series decider at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday.

The emphatic win not only secured the series but also showcased Bangladesh’s depth in batting and bowling, with both openers and spinners playing starring roles.

The victory was set up by a scintillating opening stand of 176 runs between Soumya Sarkar (91 off 86 balls) and Saif Hassan (80 off 72 balls). The pair attacked from the outset, hitting boundaries at will and making the pitch look far easier than it was, while keeping the bowlers under constant pressure.

Then the spinners – Nasum Ahmed (3-11) and Rishad Hossain (3-54) – took charge, running through the West Indies batting line-up and sharing seven of the ten wickets that fell. Their control and guile made scoring nearly impossible for the visitors.

West Indies’ innings never recovered after early blows from Nasum, who removed top-order batters Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, and Ackeem Auguste inside the first seven overs.

Captain Shai Hope also fell cheaply, and wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals. Only Akeal Hosein (27 off 15 balls) offered brief resistance, but it was too little, too late.

Bangladesh’s spinners exploited the turning pitch superbly, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanvir Islam providing crucial breakthroughs to wrap up the innings in just over 30 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh batted first and posted a formidable 296 for 8 in 50 overs, with contributions from Najmul Hossain Shanto (44), Towhid Hridoy (28), and late cameos from Nurul Hasan (16 not out) and Mehidy himself (17).

While Akeal Hosein’s 4-41 and Alick Athanaze’s 2-37 caused a mini-collapse in the middle, the early onslaught by Soumya and Saif laid the foundation for a challenging total that proved insurmountable.

The win highlighted Bangladesh’s balanced performance, with dominant batting at the top and relentless spin in the middle overs. The Tigers not only secured the series but also sent a strong message about their capability to dominate even in tricky conditions, with their openers and spinners leading the charge.

Topics:

Bangladesh CricketWest Indies CricketSoumya SarkarSaif HasanNasum AhmedRishad Hossain
