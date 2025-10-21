West Indies claim dramatic Super Over victory to tie ODI series

West Indies pulled off a thrilling Super Over win to level the ODI series against Bangladesh on Tuesday night at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, after losing the first ODI by 74 runs. The victory sets up a virtual final in the three-match series.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh posted a challenging 213 for 7, thanks to contrasting contributions from Soumya Sarkar and young all-rounder Rishad Hossain.

On a slow pitch, Soumya anchored the innings with a patient 45 off 89 balls, while lower-order Rishad unleashed a whirlwind 39 off just 14 deliveries, hitting three sixes and three fours to push Bangladesh past the 200-run mark.

Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 32, holding the innings together amid regular wickets. Gudakesh Motie (3/44) and Akeal Hosein (2/41) were the most successful bowlers for West Indies, while Alick Athanaze also claimed two wickets for 14 runs in his 10 overs.

Chasing 214, West Indies fell nine wickets short in the 50 overs, ending on 213. The match seemed set for a Bangladesh win until Nurul Hasan Shon missed a crucial last-ball catch off Khary Pierre, allowing the game to head into a Super Over.

In the Super Over, West Indies batted first, with Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford at the crease. Hope took a single off the first ball, but Rutherford fell for a duck to a spectacular catch by Saif Hassan.

West Indies finished on 10 for 1. Bangladesh started their reply scoring four runs without a legal delivery due to wides and a no-ball from Akeal Hosein, but Soumya Sarkar’s dismissal for 3 left them in trouble.

Najmul Hossain Shanto managed just one run, and despite another wide ball on the final delivery, Bangladesh could only reach 9 for 1, handing West Indies the dramatic win.

In a rare strategic move, West Indies bowled their entire 50 overs with only spinners—Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, and Alick Athanaze—becoming the first team in ODI history to do so, eclipsing Sri Lanka’s 1996 record of 44 overs of spin. Their disciplined spin attack kept Bangladesh under constant pressure throughout the innings.

With the series now tied 1-1, the third ODI on Thursday will decide the winner.