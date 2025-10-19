Sunday, October 19, 2025

Nasum added to ODI Squad for Windies series

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 following their 74-run victory in the first match

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 07:26 PM

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has been included in the Bangladesh ODI squad today for the ongoing series against the West Indies.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 following their 74-run victory in the first match, thanks to a record-breaking six-wicket haul from legspinner Rishad Hossain.

Other spinners like Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanvir Islam also troubled West Indies batter on a typically sluggish Mirpur wicket.

The 30-year old Nasum, who has taken 16 wickets in 18 one dayers at an economy of 4.48, had last appeared in an ODI in December 2024. 

The second and third ODIs will be held on October 21 and 23 respectively at the same venue.

Squad

Mehidy Hassan Miraz (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumay Sarker, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Patwari, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud and Nasum Ahmed.

Topics:

CricketBangladesh cricket teamNasum Ahmed
