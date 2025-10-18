Saturday, October 18, 2025

Rishad’s six-for as Bangladesh defend 207 for 74-run win

The win offered Bangladesh a welcome relief after four consecutive ODI series defeats

Update : 18 Oct 2025, 09:43 PM

Rishad Hossain produced a dream all-round performance to hand Bangladesh a much-needed 74-run win over West Indies in the first ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

The leg-spinner bagged his maiden five-wicket haul and finished with figures of 6 for 35 as the visitors folded for 133 in 39 overs while chasing a modest 208. 

Earlier, Rishad’s quickfire 26 off 13 balls helped Bangladesh cross the 200-run mark after Towhid Hridoy (51) and debutant Mahidul Islam Ankon (46) had rebuilt the innings on a sluggish surface.

The win offered Bangladesh a welcome relief after four consecutive ODI series defeats, including a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Afghanistan last week.

The Tigers had entered this series under pressure, having won only two of their previous 14 ODIs — a steep fall for a side once considered dominant in this format. Saturday’s victory, anchored by spin and discipline, not only restored some confidence but also reminded fans of Bangladesh’s enduring home advantage.

Bangladesh 207 (Hridoy 51, Mahidul 46, Seales 3-48) beat West Indies 133 (King 44, Athanaze 27, Rishad 6-35) by 74 runs

West Indies began the chase brightly as openers Brandon King and Alick Athanaze put on 51 for the first wicket. King looked fluent for his 44 off 60 balls, striking five boundaries and a six, while Athanaze supported with a brisk 27. 

But once Rishad was introduced into the attack, the game turned dramatically. The young leg-spinner dismissed Athanaze with a googly in the 12th over and then triggered a collapse that the visitors never recovered from.

In a span of 10 overs, West Indies slipped from 51 for no loss to 92 for five. Rishad removed King, Carty, Rutherford, and Chase in quick succession, ripping through the middle order with sharp turn and flight.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan claimed four catches off his bowling, underlining the spinner’s relentless accuracy and attacking intent. The visitors’ captain, Shai Hope, who tried to steady the innings with 15, was eventually trapped by Tanvir Islam, leaving the tail exposed.

Mustafizur Rahman (2-16) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1-16) then polished off the innings as Rishad fittingly claimed the final wicket — Jayden Seales edging to slip — to complete Bangladesh’s dominant display.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s top order once again faltered after being sent in to bat, slipping to 8 for 2 as Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar fell cheaply. 
Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto (32) steadied the innings with a 71-run stand, before debutant Ankon impressed with his composed 46. Despite regular wickets, Bangladesh managed to post 207 thanks to Rishad’s late cameo featuring two towering sixes.

Jayden Seales was the pick of the West Indian bowlers with 3 for 48, while Roston Chase and Justin Greaves chipped in with two wickets apiece. But it was Rishad’s night through and through — a blistering finish with the bat followed by a sensational six-wicket burst — earning him a well-deserved Player of the Match award.

The hosts now lead the three-match series 1-0, and with the pressure finally lifted, they’ll aim to carry this renewed momentum into the second ODI on Monday.

Topics:

Bangladesh CricketCricket West Indies
